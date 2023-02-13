Icertis Honors 2022 Partner of the Year Award Winners

High-Performing Organizations Recognized for Delivering Customer Value with Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the winners of its second annual Icertis Partner of the Year Awards. Accenture, Elevate, PwC, and SAP were honored at the Icertis Global Partner Summit, in San Diego, California.

The Icertis Partner Awards recognize successes related to driving enterprise-wide digital transformation for customers with Icertis Contract Intelligence as the company continues to expand its lead in the booming $30 billion market for CLM.* Icertis is uniquely positioned to help businesses increase revenue, generate cost savings, reduce risk, and ensure greater compliance by leveraging the power of AI to rapidly digitize contracts, enabling companies to structure contract information and connect data to the surrounding systems that contracts touch, including ERP, SCM, CRM, and HCM solutions.

"Partners are integral to realizing our vision of transforming the foundation of commerce – contracts – with contract intelligence. As Icertis continues to deepen our partnerships, customers benefit from co-innovation, seamless integrations, and quick deployments that drive strategic outcomes like accelerated revenue, increased savings, and reduced risk by delivering AI-powered insights and automation," said Troy Wright, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Partners, Icertis. "Icertis is privileged to recognize such an exceptional group of companies who have contributed to helping our shared customers unlock the value of the unique business information contained in their contracts to ensure the intent of every business relationship is correctly captured and fully realized."

As the first-ever CLM technology provider to recognize its partners with Partner of the Year Awards, Icertis honored four of its partners in the following five categories for outstanding achievements in 2022. Winners were determined based on several factors, including Icertis integrations, depth of certified resources, and sales and implementation excellence.

Technology Partner of the Year – SAP

Alliance Partner of the Year (Americas) – PwC

Alliance Partner of the Year (EMEA) – Accenture

Alliance Partner of the Year (APAC) – PwC

Midmarket Partner of the Year – Elevate

Last year, Icertis expanded its partnership with SAP, was recognized by Microsoft as its U.S. Partner of the Year, and received top marks from industry analysts as a market leader in CLM. To learn more about how Icertis and its partners are transforming contracts, visit www.icertis.com/partners.

*MGI Research 2022: https://mgiresearch.com/research/mgi-forecasts-contract-lifecycle-management-software-global-tam-forecast-2022-2026/

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

