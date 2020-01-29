Icertis Named Clear Front-Runner in Contract Lifecycle Management Ranking by Global Advisory and Consulting Firm

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading enterprise contract lifecycle management platform in the cloud, today announced it has been named the undisputed leader in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) market in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' latest report, "Market Outlook: Contract Lifecycle Management, 2019-2024, Worldwide."

The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform's full-featured functionality coupled with its ease of configurability, customization and integration were key technology differentiators that set it apart from its competitors. "Icertis' ICM platform offers robust contract analytics, visualization, and search capabilities to help organizations significantly improve contract performance and minimize risks," said Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

According to the SPARK MatrixTM Analysis Quadrant, "Icertis, with its comprehensive and end-to-end contract management platform, has secured the highest rating for the overall parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Icertis has been positioned as the clear technology leader in the 2019 SPARK MatrixTM of the global contract lifecycle management market."

Additional factors that weighed heavily in the competitive ranking were customer impact and innovation. "The platform's usability, configurability, workflow, and business rules capabilities offer a strong customer ownership experience," wrote Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Icertis' AI investments drew high praise and contributed to its overall leadership ranking. "Icertis continues to invest significantly in its AI and predictive analytics capabilities to enhance contract execution, visibility, compliance, and risk management processes by leveraging advanced insight," the report noted.

"Everything we do is intended to help our clients unlock the hidden potential within their business," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "To see that our efforts have ranked us once again as the strongest offering in the contract lifecycle management industry is incredibly gratifying, and we are excited to continue to help companies better compete in the marketplace."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a leading global advisory and consulting firm, providing clients valuable insight to develop growth strategies to navigate today's volatile business environment. The report included the firm's evaluation of the 13 leading contract management software vendors, utilizing a proprietary SPARK MatrixTM Analysis. The SPARK MatrixTM analysis ranks each vendor related to its competitors based on several performance criteria such as product portfolio, market presence and value proposition in the categories of technology excellence and customer impact.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

