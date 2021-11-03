Icertis Named to Inc. Best-Led Companies List

Icertis is the only privately-held contract management software company listed among Inc.'s 2021 Best-Led Companies. Tweet this

Many of the world's most iconic brands and innovators, including more than 50 of the Fortune 500, trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 10 million+ contracts. The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform digitally transforms the contracting process, extracting the critical data in contracts, connecting this data to operational surround systems, and applying artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the intent of every contract is fully realized. The platform offers integrations with SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and other systems, extending its benefits into other mission-critical applications.

The 2021 Inc. Best-Led Companies list recognizes 250 companies that are "agile enough to maneuver, but also big enough to have a broad impact." To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs. Applicants were analyzed via an algorithm, along with Inc.'s editors, to identify the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas:

performance and value creation

market penetration

customer engagement

talent and leadership team

The full list of Inc. 2021 Best-Led Companies is available at: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021

The Inc. recognition joins numerous Icertis leadership and innovation accolades this year, including being named to the Forbes AI 50 list every year since its inception, being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the third year, winning SAP Partner of the Year: SAP Store Category, and being named Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year. Additionally, Icertis was again named a Leader in both the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM), as well as the Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

