ICEU, LLC Announces Continued Partnership with Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEU, LLC (ICEU) is proud to continue its over 6-year partnership with the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association (GLATA) to continue to offer Athletic Trainers high quality continuing education options.

"The ICEU platform has enabled GLATA to offer a wide variety of continuing educational offerings to our members." Jessica Jochum, GLATA Education Coordinator. With this continued goal in mind the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association in conjunction with ICEU is pleased to offer Athletic Trainers numerous, affordable options for their continuing education needs from now through December 31, 2021. GLATA looks forward to continuing the educational partnership with ICEU into 2022 and beyond.

Options include:

The 54th Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association Annual Meeting and Clinical Symposium offers over 40 CEUs in total, including 11.75 EBP CEUs and 28.5 Category A CEUs. Registration and access to educational content is $99 . A complete list of topics & speakers is available here: GLATA 2021

. A complete list of topics & speakers is available here: GLATA 2020 EBP Bundle 1 (6 EBP CEUs) Registration and access to educational content is $29.99 at ICEU

at GLATA 2020 EBP Bundle 2 (6 EBP CEUs) Registration and access to educational content is $29.99 at ICEU

All educational sessions are available on-demand and will remain accessible until December 31, 2021. You can view all of the sessions you want, at your own pace, and complete the assessments to earn CEUs. Personal computer and internet access required to access content. Registrants will receive a statement of credit after the viewing and completion of the post-session survey.

About ICEU, LLC (ICEU): ICEU is a new modern learning community platform that is ready to advance any type of learning in the post COVID world. ICEU is a low cost, high features platform that offers the ability of ICEU content creators to create live stream events, virtual conference/virtual trade show, on-demand, and hybrid events. ICEU is agnostic to any live stream widget: Zoom, Teams, Go To Meeting, etc., or you can use the ICEU live stream internal feature that allows you to live stream and then save the on-demand sessions for the participants to rewatch content at their convenience. ICEU will also be launching a new live events platform on the ICEU site to also allow ICEU educational clients to offer any B2B live events. Clients can upload all videos to ICEU site which will add closed captioning.

About GLATA: The Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association is a professional membership association for athletic trainers and athletic training students in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. We strive to enhance the quality of health care for the physically active, promote the athletic trainer and advance the profession of athletic training through education and research in the prevention, evaluation, management and rehabilitation of injuries. One way in which we can do this as an association is to offer our members high quality continuing education options.

