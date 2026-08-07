iCEV Joins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Leadership Circle

CTE curriculum and credentialing leader deepens its commitment to workforce development through national partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iCEV, a leading provider of career and technical education (CTE) curriculum and industry credentialing serving more than 3,800 school districts nationwide, today announced its membership in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Leadership Circle.

The Leadership Circle brings together forward-thinking companies and executives committed to strengthening communities through workforce development, education, civics, and disaster resilience. As a Leadership Circle Supporter, iCEV will engage directly with business leaders, policy experts, and educators to help shape national conversations on preparing the next generation of skilled talent.

"Every conversation about the future of work eventually comes back to the same question: how do we connect what students learn with what employers need," said Dusty Moore, CEO, iCEV. "The Leadership Circle puts educators and employers at the same table. That alignment is where real workforce solutions happen, and it is exactly where iCEV wants to be."

iCEV's membership reflects the company's belief that career readiness is a shared responsibility among educators, employers, and communities. Through its curriculum spanning all 14 career clusters and its portfolio of industry-recognized credentials, iCEV helps students demonstrate verified, employer-valued skills before they ever enter the workforce.

As a Leadership Circle Supporter, iCEV will participate in national briefings, summits, and research initiatives focused on closing the skills gap and expanding pathways into high-demand careers.

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has built one of the most trusted platforms in the country for connecting business priorities with community outcomes," said Jim Kirchner, CRO, iCEV. "We are honored to support that mission, work alongside the top forward-thinking companies in the U.S., and bring the perspective of thousands of CTE classrooms to the conversation."

About iCEV

iCEV is a leading provider of career and technical education curriculum and credentialing, serving more than 3,800 school districts across the United States. Covering all 14 career clusters, iCEV equips educators with engaging, standards-aligned instructional resources and provides students with the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials that validate workforce-ready skills. Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, iCEV has supported CTE educators and students for more than four decades. Learn more at icevonline.com.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Leadership Circle

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Leadership Circle brings together visionary business leaders to shape the future of business and strengthen communities. Leadership Circle Supporters engage in exclusive briefings, summits, and research initiatives addressing the most pressing challenges facing businesses today, from workforce development and education to civics and disaster resilience. Learn more at uschamberfoundation.org.

SOURCE iCEV