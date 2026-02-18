iCEV Celebrates Career and Technical Education Teachers during CTE Month

CTE teachers are critical to preparing students for high-demand careers

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February is CTE month and iCEV, a leading provider of Career and Technical Education (CTE) solutions, is highlighting the critical role CTE teachers play in preparing students for careers in high-demand industries.

According to iCEV's 2024 " The World Needs CTE " report, 35 states face critical CTE teacher shortages in manufacturing, IT, and health sciences. The report found that CTE teachers are the most likely of all public school instructors in grades 9-12 to be newer to the profession, and that before going into teaching more than 65% of public school CTE teachers worked in the private sector. Additionally, CTE administrators say recruiting professionals to teach was their number one challenge.

This month, iCEV released " The World Needs CTE Teachers ," a powerful video showcasing how CTE teachers are changing the future, one student at a time. Designed to spotlight and celebrate CTE educators, the video also serves as a ready-to-use resource for district and community engagement. By sharing it with teachers, advisory councils, business and industry partners, and prospective educators, districts can reinforce the value of CTE programs while encouraging new professionals to explore careers in CTE education.

"These extraordinary educators work daily to prepare students for lifelong careers in high-demand fields," said Dusty Moore, CEO of iCEV. "The future of the U.S. economy depends on career and technical education and on giving educators the tools they need to train the workforce of the future."

The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) reports a projected deficit of 6 million skilled workers in the U.S. by 2032 in key industries. CTE is vital to addressing this challenge. CTE has the power to close skills gaps, transform the workforce, and enable the U.S. to compete in a global economy.

The drivers of this transformation are CTE teachers and, for more than 40 years, iCEV has provided them with tools and curriculum to help them in their jobs.

"These educators don't just teach—they transform lives, strengthen industries, and build communities," said Moore. "That's why at iCEV we pour everything into creating tools worthy of their mission, ensuring every CTE educator has the support needed to keep changing the world, one student at a time."

