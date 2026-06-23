iCEV Launches "The USA Needs CTE" Campaign Calling for Renewed Commitment to Career and Technical Education

"The USA Needs CTE" video emphasizes the importance of CTE roles in the nation's history

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, iCEV, a leading provider of Career and Technical Education (CTE) solutions, has launched The USA Needs CTE, a national call to recognize the skilled professionals who have shaped America's past and strengthen the CTE programs preparing its future workforce.

Anchored by a new video, the campaign highlights the essential role of CTE in building the nation, supporting today's communities, and preparing students for the high-demand careers that will power the country's next 250 years.

"The students in Career and Technical Education classrooms today are the capable professionals of tomorrow who will keep this country excelling," said iCEV CEO Dusty Moore in a blog post for the campaign. "That's what The USA Needs CTE campaign is about: a call for the entire CTE community - the students, parents, educators, and industry partners - to both honor the past and commit to the future."

Nationwide there is a significant shortage of skilled workers, with the Association for Career and Technical Education reporting a projected deficit of 6 million workers by 2032 in industries such as health care, construction, utilities and durable manufacturing.

CTE programs are vital in creating a pipeline of talent to help address this shortage and in helping students learn the skills they need to succeed in these in-demand careers.

The USA Needs CTE video serves as a resource educators, administrators, students, and those in the CTE industry can share to reinforce the value of CTE programs, and encourage students to explore CTE pathways.

"We won't be here to celebrate 500 years without the skilled labor needed for the next 250 years," Moore said. "This campaign is an invitation to recognize the value of CTE, share its impact, and help more students see themselves in the essential careers that will shape America's future. I hope you'll watch The USA Needs CTE video, share it, and be part of what comes next. Because the USA needs Career and Technical Education — and America needs you."

To learn more about The USA Needs CTE campaign and watch the video, visit https://www.icevonline.com/usa-needs-cte.

To learn more about iCEV's solutions and how they are supporting CTE programs across the country, visit www.icevonline.com.

About iCEV

Since 1984, iCEV has been a leader in Career and Technical Education (CTE), delivering comprehensive curriculum, industry-aligned certifications, and innovative digital tools that prepare students for college and careers. Serving educators nationwide across key subject areas, iCEV connects classroom learning to real-world workforce needs.

Through its certification platform and Eduthings data management solution, iCEV supports measurable outcomes in certification attainment, work-based learning, and student engagement. As demand for a skilled workforce accelerates, iCEV is committed to advancing CTE and expanding access to high-quality career pathways nationwide.

SOURCE iCEV