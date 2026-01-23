iCEV Introduces Enhanced Custom Assessments Experience

A more intuitive, reliable, and instruction-aligned way for educators to create and manage CTE assessments

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iCEV, a leading provider of Career and Technical Education (CTE) solutions, today announced an enhanced Custom Assessments experience designed to make assessment creation more intuitive, flexible, and reliable for educators. Informed directly by educator feedback, the update streamlines workflows, reduces complexity, and strengthens alignment between instruction and assessment without disrupting existing work.

The enhanced experience unifies Legacy and Beta Custom Assessments into a single, consistent workflow, creating a more predictable and scalable approach to assessment creation across CTE courses. Educators can now spend less time navigating setup decisions and more time focusing on evaluating what learners are taught and expected to master.

"This update is about confidence and clarity," said Clayton Franklin, Chief Product Officer at iCEV. "Educators told us they wanted fewer decisions, clearer alignment to instruction, and a more dependable experience. We delivered a simpler process with the same purpose, supporting meaningful, instruction-aligned assessment."

What's New in iCEV Custom Assessments

Unified Experience: Legacy and Beta Custom Assessments are now one streamlined workflow, delivering consistency across courses and use cases.

Legacy and Beta Custom Assessments are now one streamlined workflow, delivering consistency across courses and use cases. No Disruption: Existing assessments, grading logic, and student scores remain fully intact.

Existing assessments, grading logic, and student scores remain fully intact. Clearer Alignment to Instruction: Assessments are now explicitly tied to lessons, making it easier to edit content, adjust pacing, and maintain instructional alignment.

Assessments are now explicitly tied to lessons, making it easier to edit content, adjust pacing, and maintain instructional alignment. Simpler, More Predictable Workflow: A single, clear process reduces setup friction and ongoing maintenance, reinforcing the idea of the same purpose with a simpler process.

A single, clear process reduces setup friction and ongoing maintenance, reinforcing the idea of the same purpose with a simpler process. Improved Usability and Reliability: Enhancements increase educator confidence in using Custom Assessments as part of everyday instruction.

Built From Educator Feedback

This update directly addresses common customer friction points around assessment setup, flexibility, and long-term maintenance. By reducing complexity and standardizing workflows, iCEV is enabling broader adoption of Custom Assessments while supporting consistency at scale.

The enhanced Custom Assessments experience is now available to iCEV users. To learn more about iCEV, visit www.icevonline.com .

About iCEV

Since 1984, iCEV has specialized in providing quality CTE curriculum and educational resources. iCEV is the most comprehensive online resource for CTE educators and students, offering curriculum for several major subject areas, including agricultural science, trade & industrial education, business & marketing, career exploration, family & consumer science, health science, law enforcement and STEM education. iCEV also acts as a certification testing platform for industry certifications. Recognized companies and organizations utilize iCEV as the testing platform for their certifications. Additionally, iCEV offers Eduthings, a CTE data management platform that simplifies reporting for industry certifications, work-based learning, career and technical student organizations (CTSO) participation, and more. For more information, visit www.icevonline.com .

