Icewear Vezzo and Peezy Make History as House of Dank's First Franchise Partners

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Dank (H.O.D.) has announced the opening of a new Detroit store on Friday, December 19th which will be open from 9am-10pm (daily) located at 11999 Gratiot Avenue. H.O.D. Gratiot will be the first location in the company's over 10 year's history that it will have individuals as franchise partners in a new store.

Detroit artists and entrepreneurs Icewear Vezzo and Peezy are the first to do so, becoming House of Dank's inaugural franchise partners. The new store sits in the neighborhood where both artists grew up, making the opening a full-circle moment rooted in community reinvestment.

For Icewear Vezzo, the opening represents far more than a business venture — it marks a deeply personal return to the neighborhood that shaped him.

"This isn't a promotion — this is real ownership," said Icewear Vezzo. "I'm proud to be an official partner and owner of House of Dank on the East Side, right in the neighborhood I grew up in. I used to walk past this same location every day after school, and I never imagined I'd one day have the opportunity to own a business here. Being able to invest back into the area and bring opportunity to the community means everything to me."

Peezy echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the broader impact the new location will have on the neighborhood. "Shout out to my brothers P and Ice," said Peezy. "We're excited to bring real jobs and new opportunities back to our neighborhood and be part of something that's going to have a lasting impact on the community."

House of Dank has built a strong presence across Michigan through its 15 retail locations that focus on quality, consistency, and customer experience. H.O.D. Gratiot will continue that legacy while highlighting a new approach to ownership and local partnership.

A grand opening celebration is planned for late January, with additional details to be announced on the House of Dank website shophod.com.

Since 2015, House of Dank has been driven by a singular vision: to redefine excellence in the world of cannabis. Our journey is rooted in passion, guided by expertise, and fueled by a profound belief in the power of cannabis to elevate lives and strengthen communities.

