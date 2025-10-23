ICEYE will provide crucial real-time flood data in addition to potential fire monitoring

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data, and EMIS, a provider of geospatial information systems in Slovakia, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to critical, near real-time hazard information for Slovak authorities.

ICEYE and EMIS announce partnership to provide a missing flood data layer to Slovakia’s national, near real-time monitoring platform.

Through this collaboration, ICEYE's satellite-derived flood intelligence will be seamlessly integrated into EMIS's GIS platform, the country's trusted central geospatial hub used nationwide. This partnership represents a significant step in ICEYE's involvement in the Eastern European marketplace, enabling Slovak authorities to access unique ICEYE Flood Insights within hours of an event, directly within their existing workflows.

Key Benefits of the ICEYE–EMIS Partnership:

Faster Disaster Response: ICEYE's SAR satellite constellation provides continuous, all-weather, day-and-night monitoring, closing a critical data gap and allowing authorities to track floods and fires within hours rather than days.





ICEYE's SAR satellite constellation provides continuous, all-weather, day-and-night monitoring, closing a critical data gap and allowing authorities to track floods and fires within hours rather than days. Seamless Integration: Authorities can access ICEYE's insights directly through EMIS's GIS platform, which is already compliant with national technology standards, eliminating the need for new systems or training.





Authorities can access ICEYE's insights directly through EMIS's GIS platform, which is already compliant with national technology standards, eliminating the need for new systems or training. Direct Benefits to Ministries and Municipalities: From the Ministry of Interior's disaster response management to the Ministry of Defence, Transport, and the National Centre of Forests, decision-makers will gain timely intelligence to protect communities, plan resilient infrastructure, and safeguard resources.





From the Ministry of Interior's disaster response management to the Ministry of Defence, Transport, and the National Centre of Forests, decision-makers will gain timely intelligence to protect communities, plan resilient infrastructure, and safeguard resources. Competitive Advantage for Slovakia: With this partnership, Slovakia becomes one of the first countries in Eastern Europe to leverage SAR-based hazard intelligence at national scale.

"By integrating ICEYE's unique satellite capabilities into EMIS's state-of-the-art user experience and customer support ecosystem, we fill a critical gap in the ability of Slovak authorities to respond rapidly and effectively to natural hazards," said Jeffrey Apeldoorn, Head of Government Solutions, Europe at ICEYE. "This partnership ensures that decision-makers have access to always-on monitoring when they need it most, supporting stronger resilience across the country."

"We look forward to partnering with ICEYE to deliver world-class monitoring solutions to Slovakia," said Miroslav Vanek, CEO at EMIS. "Our platform already serves as the central hub for geospatial data across the country. Integrating ICEYE's rapid hazard intelligence significantly expands the insights and value we bring to our users and partners."

About EMIS

EMIS s.r.o., founded in Trnava, Slovakia (EU), is a geospatial company with more than 20 years of experience in GIS, now offering an integrated ecosystem solution. Featuring three core platforms: ESID for property management; MAPSFY, for spatial data management; and Geovio platform for geospatial image analysis.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, United States, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, and Greece. We have more than 800 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

