ICEYE High-Resolution Spotlight Radar Imaging Now Commercially Available

HELSINKI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in small satellite synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology, today announced that its recently developed Spotlight imaging mode, which enables 1-meter radar imaging from the company's satellite constellation, is now commercially available to its customers around the world. ICEYE Spotlight imaging is purpose-built to achieve a high resolution that supports a variety of use cases for both commercial and government customers.

ICEYE Spotlight radar satellite image of the Kuwait International Airport's new terminal under construction. Example Spotlight SAR Data, featuring two locations in Singapore,are available for download on the ICEYE website in SLC and GRDformats.

The successful deployment of Spotlight imaging for commercial customers is a major milestone for ICEYE, as well as a technological achievement. There are very few comparable services available worldwide, and ICEYE is currently the only organization in the world to provide this capability as a commercial service from such small SAR microsatellites. High resolution radar imagery is especially useful for distinguishing between small objects, and in helping data users classify larger objects with more certainty. 1-meter Spotlight radar imagery is particularly useful in detailed volume monitoring of stockpiles, vehicle count monitoring, property damage estimation, and oil transshipment monitoring.

"The commodities sector is an early example where the availability of high-resolution SAR imaging can have dramatic impacts," said Pekka Laurila, CSO and co-founder of ICEYE. "It is now possible to track specific locations, often, with high reliability, and at an incredible level of detail. The potential benefits for our early users are immense, as the competitive edge our data provides is still very fresh in the market."

"ICEYE and our partners are in a unique position in the world with this new commercial availability of high-resolution radar satellite data," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE. "I am proud of our team, who are helping our customers and partners to solve some of the incredibly hard challenges the world faces—both globally and locally."

ICEYE was the first organization in the world to develop technology that can achieve under 1-meter resolution imagery from SAR satellites under 100 kg in mass. The latest two ICEYE SAR Satellites were launched in July 2019. The company continues to grow its commercially available SAR satellite constellation with additional satellite launches at an increasing pace.

About ICEYE:

ICEYE is building and operating its own commercial constellation of SAR satellites, with SAR data already available to customers. ICEYE empowers others to make better decisions in governmental and commercial industries by providing access to timely and reliable radar satellite imagery. The company is tackling the current crucial lack of actionable information with world-first aerospace capabilities and a New Space approach. ICEYE's radar satellite imaging service, designed to deliver coverage every few hours, both day and night, helps clients resolve challenges in sectors such as maritime, disaster management, insurance, and finance. For more information, please visit: www.iceye.com

