ICEYE Launches Four New Radar Imaging Satellites, Taking a Further Leap Forward in Persistent Monitoring Capabilities

With the launch of multiple satellites, ICEYE continues to grow and operate the world's largest constellation of agile SAR satellites with the purpose of further developing and optimizing persistent monitoring capabilities. ICEYE's constellation is designed to reliably provide imagery of customers' areas of interest with a very short revisit time to enable the detection and tracking of rapid changes on the Earth's surface, regardless of time of day, or weather conditions.

"ICEYE provides the world's leading persistent monitoring services based on data collected from orbit," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE. "If you need to know what is happening in the world, ICEYE is your choice for persistent monitoring."

The launched next-generation demonstration mission is equipped with the newest SAR satellite technology from ICEYE, allowing new and innovative capabilities in SAR imaging. These improvements include a factor two improvement in ground resolution, and the capability to simultaneously image and downlink data for near-immediate data delivery.

"The growth of ICEYE's radar imaging satellite constellation is unprecedented, and as a result, our customers enjoy the most actionable set of capabilities in the world for persistent monitoring," said Steve Young, Vice President of Business Development and Sales at ICEYE. "Not only the quantity, but also the consistent push for what's possible with the latest technology keeps ICEYE at the forefront of radar satellite imaging."

ICEYE serves SAR data to a global customer base in three imaging modes: Spot, Strip, and Scan, each with optimized resolution and coverage, all the way to 10,000 km2 with individual acquisitions. ICEYE is set to announce further radar satellite data capabilities in July, with additional launches set for later in the year.

ICEYE empowers commercial and government partners with unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on Earth. The company helps customers make informed, data-driven decisions to address time-critical challenges in various industries, to ensure infrastructure safety, and to protect the environment. ICEYE's radar satellite imaging service, designed to deliver very frequent coverage, both day and night, helps clients resolve challenges in sectors such as maritime, disaster management, insurance, and finance. For more information, please visit: www.iceye.com

