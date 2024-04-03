ICEYE signs deal with CDC to explore flood impacts on public health and safety

HELSINKI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, a global leader in satellite-powered disaster management solutions, has announced a new contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which provides the federal agency with access to ICEYE Flood Insights for events across the United States and its territories.

As part of the agreement, ICEYE will deliver flood impact data and analysis to teams at CDC's Geospatial Research, Analysis, and Services Program (GRASP). GRASP is CDC's leading geospatial unit, partnering with groups across the agency to analyze, visualize, and map complex data sets — leveraging GIS expertise to explore the link between location and public health.

ICEYE will provide GRASP researchers with near real-time geospatial data for all significant U.S. flood events. These insights will enhance CDC's disaster response capabilities as well as support the agency's core public health research and initiatives. As floods become more frequent, costly, and severe, citizens nationwide are increasingly vulnerable to impacts from these events.

Andy Read, ICEYE's VP of Government Solutions, said: "Floods can devastate local communities and affect health and wellness outcomes long after the waters have receded. ICEYE is proud to support CDC and our other global agency clients as they work to better understand and mitigate the impacts of flooding on public health."

ICEYE's Government Solutions are uniquely positioned to support disaster response, recovery, and resilience efforts. By leveraging its world-leading constellation of more than 30 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, ICEYE can monitor Earth in any conditions — including day or night, through clouds and smoke.

ICEYE's Flood Insights solution synthesizes data from SAR captures, observational ground truth, and third-party sources to deliver geospatial intelligence in near real-time. This includes GIS-ready flood depth, extent, and building-level impact layers within hours of a flood's peak.

The CDC agreement comes at a time when many U.S. federal and state agencies are prioritizing community flood resilience programs, including new investments in technology and resources to combat rising flood risks nationwide.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE is headquartered in Finland and operates from five international locations. ICEYE has more than 600 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

