ICEYE to lead industry consortium to deliver advanced space technologies and analytics to Finnish Government F-35 Industrial Participation program

HELSINKI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth Observation, will be the consortium lead in an industrial participation program for the Finnish Ministry of Defense F-35 program. The consortium will develop advanced space and joint intelligence technologies, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for military users such as the Finnish Defense Forces.

Consortium members ICEYE, Insta, Huld, DA group, FMI with Lockheed Martin, Finnish Defense Forces and Finnish Defense Ministry leads for the project in the ICEYE office in October 2024.

The consortium, comprised of ICEYE, and prominent Finnish industry players Insta, Huld, DA-Group, and the Finnish Meteorological Institute as a supplier, will work together with Lockheed Martin on advancing technological development. This will include the progression of disruptive capabilities such as analytics with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and encompass mobile ISR cell development, advanced analytics, and high-performance SAR imaging for all weather and light conditions, making it especially suitable for the demanding Arctic weather and light conditions of NATO's Northern Flank. Space-based intelligence remains a vital tool to support military operations across the land, sea, and air, and the program demonstrates Finnish willingness to develop and adopt advanced dual-use technologies that enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness on the modern battlefield.

The partnership between leading innovators within the defense and aerospace industry aims to support the Finnish Defense Forces with the goal to enhance the security of supply and strengthen Finland's position as a leader in cutting-edge aerospace technology. The advanced capabilities will also present opportunities for further expansion and collaboration with NATO Allies and other friendly nations, paving the way for export growth for the members of the consortium.

"ICEYE's role in leading the industry consortium marks a significant milestone. This partnership aligns with our ambition to strengthen information capabilities and develop advanced technologies, ensuring that the Finnish Defense Forces and Allies can be equipped with the vital knowledge and capabilities required to maintain the strategic advantage," said Pekka Laurila, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of ICEYE.

Lockheed Martin Space will contribute its next-generation sensor processing framework and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Global Automated Target Recognition (GATR) system. The cloud-based GATR software automates satellite image analysis by using deep learning algorithms and open-source libraries to quickly identify and classify objects in large areas across the world.

"Lockheed Martin's advanced mission solutions will provide the Finnish Defense Forces with enhanced situational awareness and reliable decision support for multi-domain operations," said Rod Drury, Lockheed Martin Space's vice president for Global Business. "This international technology collaboration demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to advancing the 21st Century Security capabilities of our NATO allies and mission partners."

Through strategic partnership with the Finnish Defense Forces and previous fighter jet acquisitions, technology company Insta has decades of experience in demanding defense solutions. Insta has a strong focus on developing state-of-the-art command and control (C2) systems and modern solutions utilizing data and AI that help execute successful multi-domain operations.

"The most important prerequisite for multi-domain operations is a real-time situational picture. We want to engage in a unique collaboration with top domestic and international experts, thereby ensuring the continuous development of situational awareness security and performance in an increasingly networked world. We bring to the project our deep understanding and world-class expertise in how different sensor data can be processed and integrated into the C2 systems, and possibly further into the corresponding systems of NATO Allies," tells Petri Reiman, Senior Vice President from Insta.

Huld has over 35 years of expertise in the space domain, along with extensive experience in national security and defense. "Huld is proud to see this important initiative start, as we have been planning this inspiring project with partners for a long time. We foresee utilizing our best experience in both digital systems and product design to develop this capability with our partners, and to contribute to Finland's national defense and the safety of our society," said Matti Anttila, Director, Defence & Space, Huld.

"Security innovations are DA-Group's driving force. In this consortium, we will bring our innovations for the common good and be better with our partners. We have proven before that we can do big things. DA-Group is now waiting to start working and gain results within the time frame," said Pekka Airola, Chief Executive Officer of DA-Group.

"The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) is the main national public organization in the field of space-related services and research in Finland. This partnership on advanced satellite information with key Finnish industrial players, and Lockheed Martin further strengthens FMI's role as a satellite data and data products provider," says Jyri Heilimo, Head of FMI Arctic Space Centre.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.lockheedmartin.com .

About Insta

Insta is a strategic partner of the Finnish Defence Forces and one of Finland's key partners for defense and cyber security. We deliver superior performance to our customers through our command-and-control solutions, secure communication solutions, and life-cycle services in avionics. By combining the state-of-the-art know-how with intelligent technology, we improve our customers' performance in a digitalizing world that is changing at an increasing pace. Our operating culture is founded on people, expertise and responsibility. For more information, please visit: www.insta.fi

About Huld

Huld Oy is a technology design house employing nearly 500 people around Finland and Czech Republic. We offer a unique combination of software and product development expertise on an international scale. We have decades of experience in working with defence and national security projects. Together with our clients we build intelligent solutions that last for tomorrow – and beyond. Huld: www.huld.io . Read more about Huld and defence and national security here . Follow Huld on LinkedIn .

About DA-Group

DA-Group is a provider of advanced electronics and high-technology solutions and products, serving defense, space and industrial customers on a global scale. DA-Group is an expert in RF solutions and products bringing this expertise into the consortium. The company was established in 1995 and employs over 120 professionals. In addition to the headquarters in Forssa, the company also has offices in Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu and Turku regions.

DA-Group has more than a quarter of a century of experience in major space deliveries and has been working with the European Space Agency (ESA) and global satellite manufacturers for several decades. We deliver sustainable solutions to challenging space technology problems based on our vast experience in radars, radiometers and space situational awareness. Our services cover the whole supply chain, from R&D, product development, manufacturing and testing to lifecycle management.

About FMI

Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) is a research and service agency under Ministry of Transport and Communication of Finland. The FMI produces observations and research on the atmosphere, the near space and the seas. It also provides services on weather, sea, air quality, climate and near space for the needs of public safety, business life and citizens.

