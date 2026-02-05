ICF Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

Certification Shows Commitment to Safeguarding Sensitive National Security Data

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, today announced that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This certification confirms ICF's ability to meet stringent federal cybersecurity standards when supporting U.S. defense and civilian agency programs.

CMMC Level 2 certification reflects the adoption of cybersecurity practices that safeguard controlled unclassified information across its operations. Having received it, ICF can help federal clients mitigate potential delays in obtaining Authorizations to Operate (ATO), enabling faster program launches and reducing implementation risks.

ICF secured the certification following the completion of an in-depth review by a Certified Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), having met required CMMC Level 2 controls and fulfilling all assessment objectives.

"Securing CMMC Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for ICF and reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity in our operations to meet defense contract requirements," said Kyle Tuberson, ICF chief technology officer. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, we remain focused on providing advanced, highly effective data modernization solutions designed to safeguard federal systems in an increasingly complex digital environment."

As a trusted partner to government and a leader in technology solutions, ICF brings together deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies and advanced analytics to help government and industry anticipate, withstand and recover from cyber and infrastructure risks. From strategy to execution, ICF supports public sector clients in reducing time-to-value, accelerating mission outcomes and transforming service delivery to help them achieve measurable results.

