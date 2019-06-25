ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Presenters: Mr. Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. John Wasson, President and Chief Operating Officer

Mr. James Morgan, Chief Financial Officer



Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Dial-in: 1.888.771.4371 (U.S. toll free)

Confirmation number: 4876 9145



Audio Webcast: http://investor.icf.com/Q2

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, will release its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the market close. The results will be available at: http://investor.icf.com.

To participate in the conference call, please register at http://investor.icf.com/Q2 at least 15 minutes prior to the call and download and install any necessary software. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 1.888.771.4371 (U.S. toll free) and use access code 4876 9145. An archive will be available for one year following the live event.

A digital recording of the conference will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time August 1, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time August 15, 2019. You may listen to the digital recording by calling 1.888.843.7419 (U.S. toll free) or +1.630.652.3042 (outside of the U.S.). The passcode is 4876 9145.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

