ICF Coaching Education's DEIJ Resource Guide Receives 2022 Power of Associations Silver Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has recognized the International Coaching Federation with a Silver Power of Associations Award for ICF Coaching Education's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) Resource Guide.

ASAE created the Power of Associations Awards to bring attention to the association community's valuable contributions to society at the local, national and global levels.

"I am truly honored to accept this award on behalf of the many volunteer leaders, board members, staff and others who helped us have much-needed uncomfortable conversations around diversity and inclusion to make this resource guide a reality," said Vice President of ICF Coaching Education Luke Davis. "This award demonstrates ICF Coaching Education's serious commitment to global diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. Our board and staff are committed to staying true to what we have put on paper."

The DEIJ resource guide was the result of an initiative to better equip coach educators in their diversity and inclusion practices. ICF Coaching Education formed a Special Committee on Social Justice Education to research and evaluate the role of DEIJ curriculum and resources within accredited coach-specific education organizations and providers. Months were spent working on recommendations to the ICF Coaching Education Global Board of Directors, aiming to inspire coach educators and organizations to incorporate social justice education and awareness into the fabric of their curricula.

The completed resource guide is filled with information such as DEIJ key terms and definitions, suggested subject areas and themes and topics for coaching education curriculum. It also provides numerous resources within the curriculum, including online articles, blogs, videos, books and more. All the topics and resources included in the guide were also linked to ICF Core Competencies, which serve as the foundation for the ICF credentialing process and coaching practice.

"Congratulations to the International Coaching Federation for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large," said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. "It's always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We're very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative."

To learn more about ICF Coaching Education, visit coachingfederation.org/coaching-education.

About The International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching.

Visit coachingfederation.org for more information.

About The Power of Associations Awards

ASAE's Power of Associations Awards recognize the associations' economic and societal contributions locally, nationally and globally. The Power of Associations Awards reward outstanding initiatives in five categories: Industry/Professional Advancement, Community Support and Engagement, Global Development, Diversity and Inclusion and Advocacy. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award winners during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 29, 2022, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

