ICF Coaching in Organizations Announces 2021 Global Board

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation's (ICF) Coaching in Organizations (CIO) continues to build upon its work to lead, inspire, and support organizations to further develop their coaching capacity and capabilities to make coaching an integral part of their culture.

ICF formed CIO in 2020 to lead the global advancement of coaching in organizations. Renée Robertson, CIO's Vice President and Executive Staff Officer, in collaboration with the CIO inaugural board, created a corporate membership program which provides organizations a forum to understand the benefits of coaching, learn and share best-practices and participate in events and research focused on coaching that occurs within organizations. In 2021, CIO opened its doors and welcomed new member organizations. Now it is pleased to announce its new board members.

2021 Board Members:

Joydeep Bose , Managing Director and Group CHRO, Olam International ( Singapore ), Treasurer

, Managing Director and Group CHRO, Olam International ( ), Treasurer Preeti D'mello, PCC, Head of Diversity and LeaD Academy, Tata Consultancy Services ( India ), Chairperson

), Chairperson Iftikhar Nadeem , MCC, Director, Organizational Excellence, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals , ( Saudi Arabia ), Board Member

, MCC, Director, Organizational Excellence, King Fahd , ( ), Board Member Andrea Wanerstrand, PCC, Learning Architect, Manager Development, Facebook ( United States ), Vice Chairperson

Ex-Officio:

Renée Robertson , PCC, SCP, Vice President and Chief Staff Officer, ICF Coaching in Organizations

, PCC, SCP, Vice President and Chief Staff Officer, in Organizations Pat Mathews , MCC, ICF Global Board Chairperson

, MCC, ICF Global Board Chairperson Magdalena Nowicka Mook , Chief Executive Officer, ICF

"CIO launched prior to the pandemic and serves organizations wanting to establish or are currently utilizing coaching to facilitate change, grow their talent, enhance performance and drive impact," said Robertson. "As a veteran Talent Management and Human Resources leader myself, I have seen first-hand the impact a well-designed coaching program can have, including at some of the world's leading global organizations. Now is the time for business leaders to redefine work and explore how to integrate coaching into their ecosystems to build sustainable and high performing organizations achieving their desired outcomes."

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 40,000-plus professional coach members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

