ICF Foundation's Ignite Initiative Earns Power of A Silver Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has recognized the International Coaching Federation Foundation with a Silver Award in its 2020 Power of A Awards program.

ASAE created the Power of A Awards program to bring attention to the association community's valuable contributions to society at the local, national and global levels.

The Foundation was recognized for its pro bono coaching initiative, Ignite: Engaging Humanity Through Education. The Foundation created Ignite to harness the collective power of International Coaching Federation (ICF) Members and Chapters to accelerate the pursuit of United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goal No. 4: ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Through Ignite, the Foundation provides ICF Chapters with resources to launch local pro bono coaching that support leaders in education-focused organizations. During 2018 and 2019, ICF Chapters worldwide offered more than 75 local pro bono coaching initiatives. More than 400 leaders benefited from a total of 1,850 hours of professional coaching donated by ICF-credentialed Members. These leaders reported positive impacts from coaching, including increased operational efficiency, teamwork and engagement. The Foundation estimates that the organizations receiving coaching through Ignite reach more than 16 million people worldwide, signifying a massive ripple effect for the initiative.

"Coaching is a catalyst and amplifier for leadership and capacity-building. By connecting ICF-credentialed coaches with the educational organizations that work to change the world, we're igniting a spark of change," Foundation Program Director Stephanie Keally said.

One local initiative in the Ignite portfolio was a 2019 pro bono coaching partnership between ICF Nigeria and the University of Ibadan. Reported outcomes of coaching included increased employee engagement, enhanced self-awareness and greater confidence in leadership.

Ignite volunteers also experienced the positive impact of leveraging their skills to give back to their community. "The impact on me as a coach was heartwarming. The sense of purpose I have from supporting others' growth and seeing the change in our coaches re-validated why I decided become a coach," Gloria Gbemudu, ACC, who managed the local initiative, said.

The International Coaching Federation Foundation is one of six ICF Family Organizations working toward ICF's shared vision: making coaching an integral part of a thriving society. The Foundation connects and equips ICF coaches worldwide to accelerate and amplify systemic change for mission-driven organizations. Learn more at FoundationofICF.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amy Friskney, Director of Marketing and Outreach, ICF Foundation

+1.859.226.4373

[email protected]

SOURCE ICF Foundation