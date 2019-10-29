ICF Homes Now Available In Riverside And Los Angeles Counties Through Novus Ordo Industries

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus") has an exclusive contract from a major manufacturer to sell Insulated Concrete Forms ("ICF") in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

"Novus is established to provide the resources to contractors to build energy-efficient and fireproof homes," said Cesar Herrera, President of Here To Serve Holding Corp. "We are fully trained to install ICF products and we believe we will see a significant increase in demand for ICF material due to severe weather conditions, wildfires, and the desire to build energy efficient homes and commercial properties."

Novus has scheduled training sessions for 30 contractors next month to instruct them how to build ICF structures. Contractors can buy construction plans and the ICF building blocks from Novus. When a home is built, it is a simple process to install sheetrock on the inside and stone, brick, or other siding materials on the outside.

"Every time I mention ICF to contractors, they ask me why anyone in California would build with wood," continued Herrera. "We believe we are well on our way to introducing revolutionary construction technology that is earthquake, fire, noise, pollution and water resistant, and we are pleased with the reception we have received from several contractors that are eager to move forward with us."

Novus is dedicated to bringing ICF home and building construction to communities around the globe. ICFs create homes and businesses that are energy-efficient, fire-resistant, sound-proof, and durable. Properly constructed, they are tornado and hurricane-proof, and stand up to earthquake, fire, and other natural disasters equally well. ICF can also lead to a sustainable earth as heating and cooling costs are reduced by 50-70 percent. The company is run by industry professionals that are mass marketing ICF as a complete replacement to wood-built construction. For more information about Novus, please visit our websites at https://www.novusordoindustries.com/ and https://heretoserve.tech/.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

