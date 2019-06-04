ICF Next Named Holmes Report's Digital Agency of the Year

FAIRFAX, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Next, ICF's (NASDAQ: ICFI) integrated marketing and communications services group, has been named the Holmes Report's 2019 Digital Agency of the Year.

The Holmes Report, a leading public relations industry trade publication, noted that "the firm's work shows a profound understanding of how to master and thrive in the incredibly crowded digital realm."

The recognition was received at the North America SABRE Awards dinner in New York earlier this month, where ICF Next also took home Gold SABRE Awards for campaign work for Heinz and Skittles in the Consumer Marketing (New Product) and Guerilla Marketing categories. Since formally launching in January, ICF Next has seen its campaigns win a North American Effie Award, two Gold Distinctions at the Shorty Awards, six Innovation SABRE Awards and multiple wins at the One Show and Sports Clio awards, alongside recognition for its loyalty technology solutions and digital experience expertise.

"Earned media is critical to successful marketing today, so it's gratifying to see our teams consistently recognized among the strongest in the PR and communications industries," said John Armstrong, president of ICF Next. "The recognition we continue to receive across multiple categories affirms that we've built a uniquely talented and committed team."

ICF Next launched earlier this year, bringing together ICF's global award-winning marketing, communications and associated technology expertise. The teams that are now a part of ICF Next were also named the 2018 Consumer Agency of the Year and 2014 Creative Agency of the Year by the Holmes Report.

ICF Next offers clients a full set of capabilities in strategy and transformation, insight and analytics, creative engagement, technology and channels and loyalty and customer marketing.

Read more about ICF Next.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

