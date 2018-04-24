ICF Olson Names Chip Knicker Head of Digital Business

Knicker brings nearly two decades of digital and creative experience to ICF Olson. Most recently, Knicker served as chief digital officer of We Are Unlimited, the dedicated agency created by Omnicom for McDonald's U.S. creative business. Prior to that, Knicker oversaw Accenture Interactive's North American e-commerce practice where he was responsible for the division's performance, talent development, resource management, and overall strategic direction. Knicker also served as vice president and e-commerce lead for Acquity Group, a leading digital marketing company, prior to its acquisition by Accenture.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for Chip to join our team," said John Wasson, president and Chief Operating Officer of ICF. "His substantial experience is the perfect fit for ICF Olson. He has a proven track record of growing teams and businesses with integrated, creative and omni-channel digital solutions. I'm confident he will help move our agency forward as we plan, design, and implement transformative engagement projects and campaigns."

"I am honored and excited to join the passionate and talented team at ICF," said Knicker. "They bring together a unique set of offerings in technology and digital engagement but also in closely related areas of creative, brand, public relations, loyalty and marketing strategy. I'm looking forward to improving and expanding ICF Olson's digital offerings and integrating them into cross-cutting solutions to drive even more value for clients."

One of the world's top 50 marketing and communications agencies, ICF Olson offers uniquely broad and deep expertise across the entire spectrum of marketing services including advertising, digital engagement, public relations, loyalty, customer relationship management and brand management. ICF Olson's digital business delivers world-class engagement platforms, strategies and user experience solutions leveraging enterprise-class content management and e-commerce technologies. The team advises Amtrak and other well-known brands across North America on how to build and use digital channels to improve customer engagement and acquisition.

