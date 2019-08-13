ICF Recognized as "Fast-Moving" Brand by Government Decision-Makers

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services firm, was recently named a "Fast Moving" brand by the Government Business Council, the research division of Government Executive Media Group, in its 2019 Leading Brands in Government study . ICF received this distinction based on double-digit growth in brand favorability over its 2018 score.

ICF has one of the "biggest increases in favorability in the government sector" and "rates higher in brand favorability than the typical brand in this study," the report states. Survey respondents further described ICF as "innovative," "trustworthy" and "experienced." The company was rated "most positively" of its competitive cohort in the innovation category and above the study-wide average in trustworthiness, experience and customized products.

"For 50 years, ICF has helped our clients address some of their toughest challenges," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "Our continued focus on innovation has played a key role in offering a diversified set of capabilities that help federal, state and local agencies meet ever-changing public needs. From IT modernization, digital transformation, customer engagement, cyber, enterprise resilience, disaster management and more, we're truly honored to be named a fast mover once again."

Now in its fifth year, Leading Brands in Government is the foremost study on brand awareness and affinity in the public sector. ICF was included in the study based on its standing as a top 100 federal contractor, fast rise in the industry and competitive position on major contracts. The company was previously named a fast mover in 2017.

Approximately 3,500 federal, civilian, defense, state and local agency leaders were surveyed this year. Companies were judged by their overall brand favorability and familiarity, as well as key brand attributes including trustworthiness, expertise, experience, innovation, customer service, employee care, value and customized products.

ICF works with public sector and private sector organizations around the globe to plan, design and implement transformative projects. Read more about ICF .

