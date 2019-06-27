ICF Secures Major Position on GSA IT Modernization Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to support the governmentwide Centers of Excellence (CoE) program, a partnership initiative between GSA and the White House Office of American Innovation.

The three-year Discovery BPA has a total ceiling value of $100 million across all vendors. ICF was one of only two companies – among more than 20 that were awarded – selected to compete for work in six of the seven areas covered under the BPA. ICF is eligible to support change management, cloud adoption, contact center, customer experience, information security and IT infrastructure optimization.

The CoE program creates centers within federal agencies by teaming top federal tech talent with industry innovators with a focus on transforming and modernizing systems and improving how government interacts with its citizens. In describing the vendor selection process, GSA CoE Executive Director Bob DeLuca stated, "We selected companies who demonstrated the potential to discover issues related to current legacy systems and develop recommendations for modern-day technological solutions to the problems our citizens face when interacting with government services."

Last year, ICF was one of only four vendors selected to support the initial phase of CoEs, and the only vendor selected to support more than one area: customer experience and service analytics. Since then, the company has helped stand up centers for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the first "lighthouse agency" for the CoE project, and the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development (HUD). ICF is now in option year one of these up to three-year Phase 1 agreements.

"Our technical and experience teams are seamlessly integrated, highly collaborative and excited to work with agency partners to accelerate IT modernization and improve the citizen experience at all levels," said Kris Tremaine, ICF senior vice president for transformation, technology and engagement. "ICF brings the technical expertise and change management experience needed to help GSA partner agencies understand 'the what,' 'the way' and 'the why' of digital transformation."

ICF helps clients transition legacy systems to modern, cloud-based IT platforms and creates digital experiences that cultivate citizen trust, empower stakeholders and achieve mission outcomes. Read more about ICF's IT modernization and digital transformation services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

