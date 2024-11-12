ICF Selected to Support DOE Grid Infrastructure Updates

Company Will Help Improve Grid Reliability Across the U.S.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was awarded a new subcontract by Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), a leading woman-owned technology and energy solutions firm, to provide energy advisory and implementation services to the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office (GDO).

The subcontract, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2024 and supports a blanket purchase agreement awarded to AST, has a term of over five years, including a 10-month base, four one-year option periods and one six-month option period.

With AST, ICF will provide operational and technical services to GDO to support the implementation of mission-critical programs that will accelerate the development of efficient, equitable electric infrastructure programs across the nation. These programs support key elements of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Inflation Reduction Act and other legislation designed to strengthen the nation's infrastructure and advance the transition to clean energy.

"America is in the midst of a historic transition toward cleaner and safer energy sources, and we are thrilled to work with AST in support of DOE in catalyzing the development of new and upgraded electric infrastructure across the country," said Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "Together, we will accelerate the delivery of modernized solutions that will lower energy costs and improve grid reliability and resilience."

Through the project, ICF will deliver a full suite of integrated energy capabilities, including transmission planning, engineering, community and stakeholder engagement, advanced analytics, environmental analyses, program evaluation and more.

Over the past two years, ICF has provided market, analytic and engineering support to GDO's implementation of the Transmission Facilitation Program and Grid Resilience Formula Grant Program. These initiatives, established by IIJA, allocate $5 billion in grants, loans and other financial mechanisms to expand and reinforce the transmission grid to support the transition to clean energy.

With over 50 years in the energy industry, ICF's energy experts' partner with the nation's top utilities and developers, along with nearly every U.S. federal agency, state energy offices and energy non-governmental organizations, providing end-to-end offerings across the energy value chain—from strategy to resource planning and analysis to valuation and implementation. These experts work hand-in-hand with the company's technologists, data analysts and more to help clients advance the nation's transition to clean energy. Read more about ICF's energy solutions.

AST is a premier provider of energy and technology solutions dedicated to leveraging an extensive background and capabilities in emerging energy and information technologies, business transformation and enterprise IT services. Since their founding in 2009, AST has demonstrated success across energy, national security, business and information technology and environmental management markets. For more about AST, visit alleghenyst.com.

