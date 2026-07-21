ICF Awarded New $25 Million Agreement to Deliver Cyber Services to Army Research Lab

Cyber Technology and Research Support Will Advance Tactical Networks for Military Operations

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, was recently awarded a new subcontract task order by Parsons Corporation to deliver cybersecurity technology and research and development (R&D) services to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL). The contract has a ceiling value of $25 million and a term of five years, including a 12-month base and four one-year options.

ICF will support DEVCOM ARL's Computationally Augmented and Resilient: Situation Awareness, Intelligence, Planning, Mobility, and Defense (CARSIPMoD) mission of advancing secure, resilient tactical networks to strengthen military field operations. The company will provide a wide range of technology services, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, network science and systems administration, as well as modeling, simulation and testing.

"Mission success depends on staying ahead of rapidly evolving threats and quickly moving from research to real-world application," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president. "We're proud to partner with DEVCOM ARL and combine deep operational expertise with advanced technology solutions that improve network security, enhance tactical computing and increase the agility needed to support military readiness."

ICF has supported ARL's cyber operations and R&D initiatives for nearly three decades and partners with multiple defense organizations to modernize the systems underpinning readiness and mission operations. From targeted cybersecurity and workforce support to enterprise-level digital modernization, ICF combines mission strategy, human-centered design, AI, open-source development, low-code platforms and custom engineering to build secure, scalable systems that improve performance and accelerate outcomes.

ICF is a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certified vendor, recognizing its ability to meet stringent federal cybersecurity standards when supporting U.S. defense and civilian agency programs.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

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Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF