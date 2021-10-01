ICF Thought Leadership Institute Launches Global Digital Library

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) Thought Leadership Institute today announced the launch of its Global Digital Library, which houses its growing body of knowledge, rooted in insights from researchers and artists in fields as diverse as economics, anthropology, education, coaching, and even poetry. These uncommon experts tackle critical issues ranging from the future of work, to the effects of technological change, to the future of cities in a post-COVID-19 world.

The Global Digital Library is a cornerstone of ICF Thought Leadership Institute's mission to establish the most comprehensive body of resources on the science, art, and practice of coaching as a means for advancing human potential. Grounded in the United Nations Action Plan for societal well-being, this open-access platform that makes original content from global experts available to everyone.

"The launch of the Global Digital Library is a proud milestone for us," said ICF Thought Leadership Institute Board Chair Silvia Tassarotti, MCC. "It sets a foundation for our goals of becoming preeminent providers of holistic, forward-thinking perspectives on the ways coaching intersects with the world, and elevating our views of what's possible."

The Global Digital Library will house the insights resulting from Convenings, an event series committed to harnessing collective wisdom to help people solve complex problems. Each Convening features a small group of transdisciplinary global thinkers called Wisdom Weavers. These individuals engage in facilitated conversations focused on one of the ICF Thought Leadership Institute's five thematic pillars, which include "The Future of Coaching," "The Future of Work," "The Future of Education," "The Future of Social Policy," and "The Future of Planetary Ecology."

Built from the insights of these groundbreaking conversations, the Global Digital Library is populated with white papers, videos, and other materials that will be available for all who wish to engage in a deep exploration of coaching and its relationship to the future of the industry and the world.

The first of these, focused on the pillar of "The Future of Work," launched with the website, and more content for the pillar of "The Future of Coaching" will be released before the end of the calendar year. Convenings and resources for the additional pillars will release over the course of 2022.

Follow these links to learn more about the Global Digital Library, the Wisdom Weavers, and how you can support the ICF Thought Leadership Institute and its developing resources.

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 41,000-plus members located in more than 150 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

Media Contact:

Renata Lerch, Vice President of Marketing,

International Coaching Federation (ICF),

[email protected],

859-514-3001

SOURCE International Coaching Federation (ICF)