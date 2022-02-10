ICG Publicists Honor Legendary Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola With Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) (editors, please use entire bolded phrase) will honor celebrated filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards ceremony, it was announced today by Awards Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main. The epoch-making writer, director and producer will be celebrated, in-person, on March 25, 2022, at the ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual ICG Publicists Awards pay tribute to excellence in publicity and promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television programs.

ICG Publicists honor Francis Ford Coppola with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards on March 25th

"Francis Ford Coppola has impacted nearly every facet of motion picture storytelling--from script to direction, from craft to tech—and it's our honor to celebrate him on the fiftieth anniversary of The Godfather's release. With that masterpiece, as with his entire body of work, Coppola has continuously recharged American movies and changed popular culture in ways that have stood the test of time," said John Lindley, ICG National President.

An auteur and innovator in complete command of the medium, Coppola's seminal works include The Conversation (1974), The Godfather (1972), The Godfather, Part Two (1974), and Apocalypse Now (1979). The Library of Congress selected all four titles for the National Film Registry and three of the four appear on AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies best films list. Taken together, Coppola's films have garnered 14 Academy Awards, eight BAFTAS, and two Cannes Palmes d'Or, honoring the filmmaker as well as the actors, cinematographers, editors and other craftspeople with whom he has collaborated.

Past recipients of the prestigious ICG Publicists Lifetime Achievement Award include Julie Andrews, Peter Bart, Warren Beatty, Carol Burnett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Sid Ganis, Don Mischer, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Lily Tomlin, Betty White and Robert Zemeckis.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

