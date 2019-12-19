ICG Publicists Name Ava DuVernay Television Showman of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ava DuVernay, award-winning writer, director and producer, is set to receive the prestigious Television Showman of the Year from the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists, honoring her prolific career as a visionary television producer. The 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards ceremony, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®, will be held in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 7, 2020. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year's luncheon, celebrating excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs.

Ava Duvernay / Photo: Koury Angelo/Getty Images

In making the announcement, Publicists Awards Co-chair Sheryl Main said, "Ava DuVernay is the talented force behind some of the most acclaimed works in television and film. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, Ava was an entertainment publicist for 12 years with her own firm. She appreciates the importance of creative strategic marketing campaigns and supports the roles of publicists in making a movie. We are proud to honor Ava, her expanding career and growing body of work."

Ava DuVernay said: "This honor means something very special to me. It comes from a tribe of professionals that I was proud to call myself a part of for over a decade. I'm more thrilled to be recognized by the publicist community than I can express."

Winner of Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Awards, Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay is a director, writer, producer and film distributor. Her directorial work includes the historical feature film SELMA, the criminal justice documentary 13TH, and Disney's A WRINKLE IN TIME which made her the highest grossing black woman director in American box office history. Based on the infamous case of The Central Park Five, WHEN THEY SEE US recently garnered 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Director and Writer for a Limited Series nominations for DuVernay. Currently, she oversees production on the fifth season of her critically-acclaimed TV series QUEEN SUGAR and her upcoming romance anthology CHERISH THE DAY. Winner of the 2012 Sundance Film Festival's Best Director Prize for her independent film MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, DuVernay continues to amplify the work of people of color and women of all kinds through her multi-platform media company and arts collective ARRAY, named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies." DuVernay sits on the advisory board of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and co-chairs the Prada Diversity Council. She is based in Los Angeles, California.

Past recipients of the esteemed Television Showman of the Year Award include Greg Berlanti, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling, Bob Hope, among many others.

As previously announced, award-winning producer and director Don Mischer has been named the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. The ICG Publicists will also honor filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, whose critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing film of all-time, with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair. Media sponsors include The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, SHOOT Magazine/ SHOOTonline, and Variety.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING INFORMATION

Sponsorship Levels: bit.ly/2x64Suu

ICG Publicists Directory Advertising: bit.ly/2XUjEQN

Bill Moran O: 818.349.2171 · M: 818.421.3301 · BillMoran007@yahoo.com

Ken Harwood: 323.969.2745 · KHarwood@icg600.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Joanna Mousseau: 323.969.2741 · JMousseau@icg600.com



MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Apply for an ICG Publicists Awards press credential here: http://bit.ly/2BXHD9v

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Weissman/Markovitz Communications · Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata

818.760.8995 · 231376@email4pr.com



INFORMATION ABOUT LAST YEAR'S AWARDS

Winners: bit.ly/2Jp9LHj

Photos: bit.ly/30t4fc3

ICG EVENTS MANAGER

MaryAnne MacDougall: 323-969-2728 · MMacDougall@icg600.com

CONNECT WITH THE ICG

Website: ICG600.com

Facebook: facebook.com/icglocal600

Twitter: twitter.com/ICGLocal600

Instagram: instagram.com/ICGlocal600

ICG Magazine: www.icgmagazine.com

SOURCE ICG Publicists (IATSE, Local 600)