iCHASE Introduces the World's First AI-Powered Bird Deterrent With Full Data Tracking at IPPE 2026

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCHASE, a global leader in AI-driven agricultural biosecurity solutions, will showcase the world's first AI-powered bird deterrent system with full data tracking capabilities at the 2026 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). As avian influenza continues to impact livestock production, iCHASE demonstrates how its AI Bird Repeller delivers measurable financial returns and contamination reduction across commercial operations.

Solving a Critical Biosecurity Challenge

AI Bird repeller can deter the birds, minimize the risk of avian influenza outbreaks.

Wild birds remain the leading transmission vector of avian influenza, contaminating feed areas and causing substantial productivity losses. During the recent H5N1 wave, dairy farms reported up to 20% milk yield reduction, while poultry operations experienced the highest mortality rates since 2022.

AI Bird Repeller: Verified ROI and Data-Driven Biosecurity

The AI Bird Repeller uses computer vision to detect wild birds and automatically deploys adaptive deterrent strategies that prevent habituation. The integrated platform provides comprehensive data logging, enabling producers to visualize activity patterns, quantify risk exposure, and track performance over time.

U.S. farms document measurable financial impact—generating $20,000-$35,000 in annual savings for typical dairy operations with payback within 7-12 months through reduced feed loss, lower contamination, and improved operational resilience.

The system supports remote configuration, allowing operators and integrators to adjust settings and optimize performance without on-site visits.

North American Market Expansion

Demand for iCHASE biosecurity technologies continues growing as producers seek reliable, measurable solutions. iCHASE has expanded its regional presence to ensure timely planning support, deployment services, and technical assistance. Organizations interested in becoming regional distributors or integrators are encouraged to contact the company.

Live Demonstrations at IPPE 2026

iCHASE will offer live demonstrations and complimentary on-site evaluation consultations to help operations assess ROI and contamination-reduction benefits.

About iCHASE

iCHASE develops advanced AI-powered solutions for livestock production, including the AI Bird Repeller for biosecurity management and InsightScale for precision broiler monitoring. Serving customers in 20+ countries worldwide, iCHASE delivers measurable improvements in efficiency, safety, and disease prevention.

Learn more at www.ichase.io

