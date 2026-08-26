ichi Antiquite's French Linen, Japanese Soul: Quiet Elegance of miel, Now Shipping Worldwide

SAYAMA, Japan, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese boutique miel ( https://mielshop.jp ), operated by chambrette Corporation and based in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, introduces the latest French linen collection from the popular Japanese brand ichi Antiquite's, bringing Japanese design, craftsmanship, and the beauty of natural materials to customers in the United States and around the world.

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New Autumn Collection from ichi Antiquite's

New pieces from ichi Antiquite's much-loved French linen collection have arrived at miel, featuring dresses, shirts, and skirts for the new season. Crafted from 100% French linen, the fabric combines gentle structure with a beautifully supple feel. Naturally breathable and comfortable against the skin, it offers the rich texture and understated elegance unique to high-quality linen.

The relaxed, oversized silhouettes provide effortless comfort, while the natural softness of linen creates graceful movement. Presented in Camel and Khaki, two understated shades for autumn, the pieces can be worn on their own or layered as the seasons change. The shirt and skirt create a beautiful and coordinated look, while layering the dress with the skirt offers another distinctive silhouette. Customers can enjoy styling the pieces in different ways to suit their mood.

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Message from Owner

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Izumi Inoue, owner and buyer of miel, personally selects each piece offered in the boutique, focusing on natural materials, thoughtful craftsmanship, and clothing designed to be enjoyed for years. "I hope people in the United States and around the world can discover the beauty of Japanese natural fashion," says Inoue. "At miel, we believe thoughtfully-made clothing and natural materials bring warmth and beauty to everyday life."

About miel

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Founded in 1997, Japanese boutique miel curates clothing from Japanese brands and designers known for their craftsmanship, natural materials, and timeless design.

Based in Sayama City, Saitama, Japan, miel ships internationally, with free shipping on orders over US$100. Through its online store and Instagram, miel shares new arrivals and everyday styling with customers around the world.

Official website: https://mielshop.jp

SOURCE chambrette Corporation