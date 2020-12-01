ICHIRAN Gives Back to New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHIRAN wants to share the joy of the holiday season during this difficult year with as many people as it can. By donating some of its ramen, it hopes that it can help brighten smiles around the world.

A limited holiday "Gift from Santa Claus" ramen kit set will be available from today, December 1, in-store at ICHIRAN Brooklyn and Midtown West, as well as online at shop.ichiranusa.com.

ICHIRAN's Take-Home Ramen Kit is a high-quality pantry item containing 3 servings each of dried noodles, soup concentrate, and Original Spicy Red Seasoning.

The Gift from Santa Claus is a limited-time set of 5 ICHIRAN Take-Home Ramen Kits available at a special price of $116 ($145 value). ICHIRAN will donate one ramen kit (three servings) for every Gift from Santa Claus set purchase to City Harvest and New Yorkers for Children.

With every Gift from Santa Claus purchase, ICHIRAN will provide three servings of ramen (one ramen kit) to nonprofit organizations that help feed hungry New Yorkers. City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed 1.5 million people. New Yorkers for Children is a non-profit partner to the Administration for Children's Services. Its mission is to protect, ensure, and promote the safety and well-being of New York City's children and families, with an emphasis on youth in foster care.

ICHIRAN restaurants in New York City will continue to serve delicious, authentic ramen at its restaurants and through take-out and delivery. New Yorkers can have fresh-made ramen delivered with Uber Eats, GrubHub, Chowbus, and DoorDash.

*Take-out and delivery available in participating locations. Check the official ICHIRAN site for participating locations.

Details:

Gift from Santa Claus (5 kit set)

Price: $116 (originally $145)

Date: December 1, 2020 - December 25, 2020

Participating Locations:

ICHIRAN Brooklyn

ICHIRAN Midtown West

ICHIRAN Online Store (shop.ichiranusa.com)

One (1) Take-Home Ramen Kit (three servings) will be donated to City Harvest and New Yorkers for Children for every Gift from Santa Claus set purchase. Donation count and details can be found at the ICHIRAN Online Store (shop.ichiranusa.com).

About ICHIRAN: www.ichiranusa.com

ICHIRAN is an authentic ramen restaurant specializing in tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen. The first ramen restaurant to offer ramen customization, it is also the first to create a unique dining experience with its Ramen Focus Booths – individual dining booths designed for a private and peaceful meal. ICHIRAN is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2020. It has been able to provide delicious tonkotsu ramen all over the world for the past 60 years thanks to the generous love and support of ramen fans. To express their gratitude, ICHIRAN will recommit to providing the highest quality ramen with the best customer service.

