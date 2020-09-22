Ichnos Sciences Adds Lawrence Olanoff, M.D., Ph.D., To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that Lawrence S. Olanoff, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Olanoff has been a leader in the pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years, serves on numerous boards, and has authored more than 40 scientific publications. He is currently employed at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

"Since Ichnos launched nearly one year ago, we have made significant progress in many areas and we are excited to have Larry join our Board of Directors," said Alessandro Riva, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Ichnos Sciences. "His scientific expertise and broad experience across functional areas at leading pharmaceutical companies will enable him to provide valuable guidance as we move Ichnos forward."

Prior to joining MUSC, Dr. Olanoff served as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Forest Laboratories, where he oversaw the launches of numerous products, helped secure several large licensing deals, and completed an acquisition. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Celsion Corporation. In addition to these roles, Dr. Olanoff has extensive research experience. He was Executive Vice President and Head of Forest Research Institute, Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, and worked in a variety of roles at The Upjohn Company. His past academic experience includes Rutgers University and Case Western Reserve University, where he received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees.

"It is with great pleasure that I join the Board of Ichnos Sciences. I believe the pipeline holds great promise and I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance their assets, which have the potential to improve the lives of patients who need new therapies," said Dr. Olanoff.

In addition to his membership on the Ichnos Board, Dr. Olanoff serves on the Boards of MUSC Foundation for Research and Development, Zucker Institute of Applied Neurosciences, RSF Hospitals Research and Innovation Center, Charleston WestEdge Development, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and Mitochondria in Motion. He is on the Therapeutics Development Advisory Panel of the Harrington Discovery Institute and is the Chair and Founder of The Technology Accelerator Company.

"Larry's significant professional accomplishments, extensive board experience, and the perspective he brings will be invaluable as Ichnos moves ahead. I look forward to working with him and believe that his background will be an excellent complement to the other accomplished Directors who are on the Board," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman of the Ichnos Sciences Board of Directors.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will hopefully extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.

