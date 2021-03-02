Ichnos Sciences Appoints Michael D. Price As CFO

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologic treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today named Michael D. Price as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Michael Price, formerly executive vice president and CFO at Akcea Therapeutics and a certified public accountant, is an experienced biotech financial professional, having served as a CFO of four such companies since 1992. At Akcea, recently acquired by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, he helped manage all aspects of the business and worked closely with the executive team and independent directors on the Ionis takeover. He previously served as CFO at Novelion Therapeutics, Noven Pharmaceuticals, and Bentley Pharmaceuticals.

"I am thrilled to join Ichnos Sciences, which has a deep pipeline of novel biologics and significant potential to develop new assets through its proprietary BEAT® platform," said Michael. "I look forward to joining the Ichnos team and working with them to drive the company's growth."

"Michael's vast experience will enable him to make valuable contributions as we move the company forward," said Ichnos Sciences CEO Alessandro Riva, M.D. "We're excited to have him on our team."

Price began his career with Price Waterhouse, now PWC, and received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Auburn University and his Master of Business Administration degree from Florida State University.

About Ichnos Sciences

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform,1 along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T cell receptor

