Ichnos Sciences Expands Leadership Team With Key Appointments

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce two important additions to its leadership team. Beginning December 3, 2019, Patrick E. Flanigan III assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, and effective January 7, 2020 Martin L. Wilson will start as General Counsel (GC).

Patrick is a finance leader with over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining Ichnos Sciences, he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury for Celgene Corporation. During his eight years at Celgene he established an award-winning investor relations program and assumed increasing responsibilities in corporate finance. Throughout his career he has overseen capital allocation planning, worked on strategic initiatives and conducted equity research on the biotechnology sector for different emerging growth investment banks. Patrick received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College.

"I am honored to be joining Ichnos Sciences during this exciting time in the company's journey," said Patrick. "I look forward to working with the dynamic leadership team and contributing to the company's future success as we remain focused on developing transformative medicines for patients with high unmet medical need."

Martin is joining Ichnos Sciences from Teligent, Inc., where he served as GC from 2017-2019. He has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked at both public and private companies, including Endo Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical and Schering-Plough. In addition to his broad legal responsibilities, he has overseen human resources and compliance functions and has worked on a wide variety of commercial transactions. He received his bachelor's degree from Saint Joseph's University and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University School of Law.

"I'm looking forward to starting at Ichnos Sciences and contributing to the company's efforts to write a new chapter in healthcare," said Martin. "As a member of the executive team, I plan to use my experience and knowledge to help Ichnos' efforts to bring new hope to patients."

Both Patrick and Martin will report to Alessandro Riva, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "Patrick and Martin bring a wealth of strategic and operational experience to Ichnos Sciences that make them well-suited to lead our finance and legal & compliance functions, respectively. I look forward to their valuable contributions as we drive the development of our programs and build a leading company in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disease and pain," said Alessandro.

About Ichnos Sciences

A fully integrated, global biotechnology company with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos Sciences is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology, autoimmune disease and pain. The Company, with headquarters in Paramus, N.J., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform along with pioneering teams in Switzerland and India, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will hopefully extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit www.IchnosSciences.com.

SOURCE Ichnos Sciences

Related Links

http://www.IchnosSciences.com

