iChongqing: Xiantao International Big Data Valley in Yubei District Has Become a Highland of Opening up and a Paradise for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

In July 2019, the Valley officially started to develop an information and communication cooperation demonstration site of the CCI.

"So far, the site leveraged the strengths of the enterprises in the Valley and have thus played a good demonstration role in China-Singapore cooperation," said a relevant person in charge from the Valley.

The information and communication cooperation demonstration site of the CCI serves as a bridge for cooperation between Chinese and Singaporean enterprises. With such efforts as holding a special matchmaking meeting in the field between the two countries in Yubei District, the site has built a bridge of cooperation for more than 50 Chinese and Singaporean enterprises, including Chinasoft International and Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Airport Commercial Management Co., Ltd., laying a foundation for their international strategy and cooperation in scientific and technological innovation.

Develop complete supporting facilities and provide considerate services for business start-up and innovation

An increasingly improved environment for innovation and entrepreneurship has provided a suitable soil for talents and the commercialization of the results in scientific and technological innovation.

"At present, the hard environment of the Valley has become more and more sound, which can satisfy the life of talents and the needs of innovation," said the responsible person of the Valley. "In the Valley, buildings are workshops for producing products."

So far, the park has completed an investment of 8.3 billion yuan (about U.S. dollars 1,287.8 million), 800,000 square meters of commercial buildings have been put into use upon completion. The Valley has built an innovative service system integrating such collaborative factors as open sharing platform, industrial technology research institute, industrial membership alliance, talent training system, innovation incubation system, and strategic investment fund.

At the same time, the Valley has also participated in 1 billion yuan of industrial investment fund to serve innovation and entrepreneurship projects.

At present, it is able to provide services and empower enterprises from the aspects of talent delivery, business incubation, technology research and development, investment and financing.

