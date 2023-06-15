ICHRA Platform SureCo Bolsters Leadership Team With Chief Revenue Officer Appointment

SureCo continues to scale and enhance its programs and solutions to improve healthcare options for all

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCo, a leader in helping businesses provide customized healthcare options to employees, announced today the appointment of Tom Mafale to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 35 years of experience leading health insurance companies, Mafale will work closely with insurance brokers, businesses, and carriers to help employers leverage the opportunities of the burgeoning individual market at scale. Mafale's proven industry expertise in unlocking new market dynamics will enable SureCo to strategically amplify its positioning by offering an alternative solution to traditional group insurance.

"At SureCo, we aim to transform the health of working Americans, and that starts with accessible, affordable healthcare. Tom's unrivaled industry experience will bolster our commercial position and expand our partnerships with marquee players across the health and insurance market to provide scalable access to the individual market through SureCo," said Matthew Kim, CEO of SureCo. "As Tom helps SureCo bolster its market partnerships, we are excited to drive momentum in our quest to build a more effective healthcare system."

SureCo leverages new technology and partners with the majority of carriers to add transparency and quality to healthcare choices. SureCo's trusted Enrollment Platform allows large employers to offer customized healthcare options to their employees, enabling workers and their dependents to choose coverage that fits their personal needs from every carrier and plan available in their area through an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA). Since coming into effect in 2020, ICHRAs have emerged as a game-changing solution that simplifies the benefits process for companies and provides more options to employees. Mafale will lead SureCo's cultivation of the ICHRA market for enterprise customers and oversee sales, account management, sales operations, and channel development.

"SureCo is changing the way employers approach their insurance offerings by providing an innovative, cost-savings model that offers budget consistency year over year and allows for stronger contributions by the employer for their members," said Mafale. "While ICHRAs are still a newer model of care to the market, they are increasingly growing in popularity. SureCo's Enrollment Platform creates more efficiency, transparency, and ease in this market for employers, brokers, and employees alike. It gives individuals more customized, affordable choices with plans that meet their expected healthcare needs. I look forward to driving awareness and helping more companies customize their insurance to the true needs of their employees."

Mafale comes to SureCo from Paradigm, where he focused on delivering a go-to-market structure for new and existing products and services to a wider range of markets as part of the company's strategic growth plan. Mafale's seasoned career has included senior leadership roles at top companies, including HealthSmart, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Centene. During his more than 20-year tenure at UnitedHealthcare, Mafale served in several sales leadership positions, including the Senior Vice President role for its Public-Sector business. Throughout his career, he has strengthened his reputation as a leading sales, business development, and operations executive with a track record of successfully optimizing and enhancing sales performance, driving business growth, and go-to-market strategies.

Mafale is a graduate of Fairfield University, with a B.S. in Business Management.

ABOUT SURECO

SureCo, its subsidiaries, and its partners are at the forefront of healthcare change in the U.S., serving businesses, brokers, and consumers. Established in 2015, the company develops pioneering programs and solutions that promote improved health while lowering healthcare costs and improving the quality of care. SureCo leads the industry in new care options, technology, and administration opportunities. Its mission is to create a better healthcare system for all working Americans. For more information, visit www.sureco.com.

