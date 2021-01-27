ICI and Viral Sign align efforts to reduce transmission risk for infectious disease in the workplace

BEAUMONT, Texas and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Cameras, Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced biorisk-management technology, and Viral Sign, Inc. (Viral Sign), an innovator in the use of infrared technology and advanced screening software to detect viral infection, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to supply advanced screening systems intended to help slow the spread of infectious disease, including COVID-19.

Under the terms of the partnership, ICI will be the exclusive supplier of thermal-camera hardware, including ICI's flagship FMX400, to Viral Sign's future installations. ICI is the supplier of choice to Fortune 500 companies, and to agencies of the U.S. federal government. ICI's hardware, which has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, is renowned for its high quality and market-leading accuracy. By partnering with Viral Sign, ICI expands and strengthens its distribution footprint, and significantly increases its reach into additional sites of care. The partnership is particularly relevant to employers with significant operational and economic risk due to infectious disease, including senior living, healthcare, food processing, manufacturing, education, and hospitality.

Viral Sign's proprietary software algorithms help to identify the presence of virus, including COVID-19, in individuals prior to the onset of symptoms. Early identification of the potential for a contagious virus helps to ensure a safe work environment for employees and a safe return of employees to their families at the end of the workday. Viral Sign leverages the power of infrared imaging and an advanced screening algorithm to produce a comprehensive thermal signature of the face. In real time, Viral Sign's advanced screening algorithm assesses the thermal signature across regions of interest in the face to identify patterns consistent with early, presymptomatic influenza-like illness, including COVID-19. Viral Sign represents a significant advance in screening science relative to body temperature or symptom-focused screening platforms.

The ICI/Viral Sign partnership is the result of a shared commitment to helping employers create a "site safe" workplace for employees, customers and guests. Working together, ICI and Viral Sign will also continue to develop software platforms that equip their customers to acquire and report real-time, secure insights about workplace safety both on-site and across multiple installations. These development efforts will enable the acceleration of insights into human health that can transform the use of thermal technology for healthcare and wellness applications.

Gary Strahan, the CEO of ICI commented: "Viral Sign is a true innovator in the use of thermal technology for improvements in public health. We are proud to be their exclusive supplier, and we look forward to working with Viral Sign to co-develop innovative world-class solutions to public-health problems."

Barry Hix, the CEO of Viral Sign said: "ICI's name is synonymous with best-in-class accuracy and reliability in thermal-screening technology. The rich data generated by ICI cameras aligns perfectly with Viral Sign's software algorithms, enhancing our ability to provide predictive insights into the health of individuals, work forces, and communities. We look forward to rolling out our ICI-powered systems into our client base, and to working with ICI on additional technology development."

About Infrared Cameras, Inc.

Infrared Cameras, Inc. has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including: equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, Inc., visit http://www.infraredcameras.com/ or follow ICI on LinkedIn, YouTube , Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Viral Sign, Inc.

Viral Sign is advanced screening science designed to help employers, health systems, and government agencies create site-safe work environments for employees, customers, and visitors. Viral Sign's advanced screening science is distinguished by the technology's ability to identify the presence of virus in individuals during the presymptomatic phase, or prior to the onset of symptoms, including fever. To date, over 2 million screens for infectious disease have been conducted using the software in Viral Sign across three (3) continents (South America, North America, and Europe). To learn more about Viral Sign, Inc., visit https://viral-sign.com/ or follow Viral Sign on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

