ICI Announces Trump Account Matching Contribution

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric J. Pan announced today that ICI will offer its employees a $1,000 matching contribution to the newly-established Trump Accounts to mirror the federal investment program set up in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"ICI is proud to support, not only in words but in action, too, the implementation of Trump Accounts to ensure our newest generation of Americans experience and enjoy the benefits of fund investing, setting them up for success later in life. We are grateful that Congress and the Administration are leading the way to support American families and encouraging long-term investing by all Americans."

Background:

Created earlier this year through President Trump's signature tax legislation, Trump Accounts will see the Treasury Department's pilot program fund $1,000 into an account for all American children born between January 2025 and the close of 2028. Among our other employee benefits, ICI will now match that $1,000 contribution for employees with children born during the eligible period to ensure they start life with a solid financial foundation.

