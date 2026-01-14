ICI Announces Trump Account Matching Contribution

News provided by

Investment Company Institute

Jan 14, 2026, 13:48 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric J. Pan announced today that ICI will offer its employees a $1,000 matching contribution to the newly-established Trump Accounts to mirror the federal investment program set up in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"ICI is proud to support, not only in words but in action, too, the implementation of Trump Accounts to ensure our newest generation of Americans experience and enjoy the benefits of fund investing, setting them up for success later in life. We are grateful that Congress and the Administration are leading the way to support American families and encouraging long-term investing by all Americans."

Background:
Created earlier this year through President Trump's signature tax legislation, Trump Accounts will see the Treasury Department's pilot program fund $1,000 into an account for all American children born between January 2025 and the close of 2028. Among our other employee benefits, ICI will now match that $1,000 contribution for employees with children born during the eligible period to ensure they start life with a solid financial foundation.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ICI Reports Estimated Long-Term Mutual Fund Flows

ICI Reports Estimated Long-Term Mutual Fund Flows

Total estimated outflows from long-term mutual funds1 were $23.34 billion for the eight-day period ended Wednesday, January 7, the Investment Company ...
Congress Takes Up FSOC Reform--Why it Matters for Millions of Fund Investors

Congress Takes Up FSOC Reform--Why it Matters for Millions of Fund Investors

Erica Richardson, Chief of Staff & Chief Strategic Communications Officer at the Investment Company Institute (ICI), recently penned a Viewpoints...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics