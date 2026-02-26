ICI Launches Strategic Collaboration With DCALTA on Private Assets in 401(k)s

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI), the leading association representing the asset management industry and the individual investors they serve, is launching a strategic collaboration with the Defined Contribution Alternatives Association (DCALTA) to advance education, research, and policy engagement on the role of alternative assets within defined contribution retirement plans.

Through investor-focused research and analysis, conferences and events, and sustained engagement with policymakers and plan sponsors, ICI and DCALTA will work together to advance the national dialogue on the benefits associated with expanded access to private assets in retirement plans.

"American investors should have the opportunity to invest in private assets through regulated, professionally managed fund vehicles, particularly when it is consistent with their long-term financial goals, personal circumstances, and risk tolerance levels. ICI is pleased to collaborate with DCALTA to elevate the quality of the conversations among policymakers and industry participants regarding how retirement savers can benefit from the inclusion of private assets in their portfolios. DCALTA and ICI will bring together the most complete cross-section of market participants capable of authoritatively informing policymakers about the role of alternative assets in retirement plans," said ICI President and CEO Eric J. Pan.

"ICI is uniquely positioned to bring together policymakers, plan stakeholders, and industry participants to thoughtfully examine the role of private markets in retirement plans," said Jonathan Epstein, President of DCALTA. "DCALTA is proud to bring together the collective expertise of its members in alternative investments to foster a rigorous, investor-focused dialogue. Grounded in data and practical implementation, this collaboration aims to enhance understanding and drive informed decision-making."

