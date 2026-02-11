ICI Partnership with America250 Spotlights 76 Million Households Building Wealth Through Funds

ICI also launched its national campaign titled "Invested in America" in tandem with the partnership

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) announced today that it will partner with America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. ICI's partnership with America250 will feature digital content and a national advertising campaign emphasizing how the investment fund industry supports the financial health of our economy, our communities, and American families.

"America's strength has always come from people investing in the future of their families, communities, and the nation itself," said Eric J. Pan, ICI President and CEO. "Our partnership with America250 reflects how the investment fund industry is 'Invested in America,' supporting long-term financial security for American families, strengthening public infrastructure, and channeling savings into businesses that drive economic growth. The services provided by our members are a pillar supporting the American Dream. We will continue to support Americans as we embark on the next 250 years of American history."

"For 250 years, America has been built by people who believed in investing—in their families, their communities, and the promise of the future," said Jennifer Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. "Investment funds play a critical role in strengthening our economy and expanding opportunities for American families by supporting long-term financial security, local communities, and economic growth—connecting our shared history with the investments that will shape the next 250 years."

ICI's campaign "Invested in America" will share the impact of investment funds on all aspects of the American economy, specifically:

Protecting the American Dream by powering middle-class wealth creation through long-term financial goals such as homeownership, higher education, and retirement.

by powering middle-class wealth creation through long-term financial goals such as homeownership, higher education, and retirement. Funding Our Communities through investments in public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals.

through investments in public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals. Powering America's Economic Growth throughout Main Street by channeling household savings into the companies moving America forward.

For more information on the partnership, please visit https://www.ici.org/america250.

About ICI

The Investment Company Institute (ICI) is the leading association representing the asset management industry in service of individual investors. ICI's members include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts (UITs) in the United States, and UCITS and similar funds offered to investors in other jurisdictions. Its members manage $43.5 trillion invested in funds registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, serving more than 120 million investors. Members manage an additional $10.8 trillion in regulated fund assets managed outside the United States. ICI also represents its members in their capacity as investment advisers to collective investment trusts (CITs) and retail separately managed accounts (SMAs). ICI Associate Members include service providers to member firms and CIT trust companies. ICI has offices in Washington DC, Brussels, and London.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

