ICI Reports Estimated ETF Net Issuance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The estimated value of all exchange-traded fund1 (ETF) shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $53.66 billion for the week ended December 30, 2025, the Investment Company Institute reported today. In addition to this report, ICI will also be publishing long-term mutual fund flows and a report that combines data for ETFs and mutual funds, available on the ICI website.

ETF Estimated Net Issuance

Millions of dollars



12/30/2025 12/23/2025 12/17/2025 12/10/2025 12/3/2025 Equity 41,371 33,187 46,433 34,837 17,671

Domestic 36,100 17,784 32,869 28,345 11,862

World 5,272 15,403 13,564 6,492 5,810 Hybrid 42 76 51 226 28 Bond 11,090 11,178 2,330 7,796 10,167

Taxable 9,710 9,466 1,657 6,678 9,775

Municipal 1,379 1,712 674 1,119 392 Commodity 1,159 3,320 2,852 1,539 2,513 Total 53,662 47,761 51,666 44,398 30,379 Note: Components may not add to the total because of rounding. Includes funds not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Equity ETFs2 had estimated net issuance of $41.37 billion for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $33.19 billion in the previous week. Domestic equity ETFs had estimated net issuance of $36.10 billion, and world equity ETFs had estimated net issuance of $5.27 billion.

Hybrid ETFs2—which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities—had estimated net issuance of $42 million for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $76 million in the previous week.

Bond ETFs2 had estimated net issuance of $11.09 billion for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $11.18 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond ETFs saw estimated net issuance of $9.71 billion, and municipal bond ETFs had estimated net issuance of $1.38 billion.

Commodity ETFs2—which are ETFs (both registered and not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940) that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures—had estimated net issuance of $1.16 billion for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $3.32 billion during the previous week.

If you have any questions or would like to request additional comments on this or data on another topic, please contact a member of ICI's Media Relations team at [email protected].

Notes: Weekly ETF net issuance are estimates that represent industry totals. Actual net issuance data are collected on a monthly basis and are reported in ICI's "Monthly Exchange-Traded Fund Data"; therefore, there are differences between these weekly estimates and the monthly net issuance. Data for previous weeks may reflect revisions because of data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of ETFs reporting. Historical flow data are available on the ICI website.

1 Data for ETFs that invest primarily in other ETFs were excluded from the series.

2 ICI classifies ETFs based on language in the fund prospectus. For a detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI ETF Investment Objective Definitions.

SOURCE Investment Company Institute