ICI Reports ETF Assets and Net Issuance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined assets of the nation's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were $13.37 trillion in December, according to ICI. The Institute's monthly statistical collection also includes the value of shares issued and redeemed by exchange-traded funds.

Statistics contained in the Institute's monthly ETF report have been obtained from information provided to ICI by exchange-traded funds and commodity funds. Commodity funds are listed in the Domestic (Sector/Industry) category.

Assets of Exchange-Traded Funds by Type

Billions of dollars



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Total Domestic Equity 8,609.9 8,510.0 6,887.0

Domestic (Broad-Based) 7,645.5 7,549.0 6,072.2

Domestic (Sector/Industry) 964.5 961.0 814.7 Global/International Equity 2,133.8 2,073.0 1,451.0 Hybrid 48.3 48.8 41.0 Bond 2,238.9 2,219.3 1,758.9 Commodities 341.9 315.1 167.5 All 13,372.9 13,166.2 10,305.4

Note: Components may not add to the total due to rounding.

Value of Shares Issued and Redeemed by All Exchange-Traded Funds

Billions of dollars



December 2025 November 2025 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Gross Issuance 847.9 519.4 6,211.0 5,071.6 Gross Redemptions 618.6 371.3 4,743.1 3,926.8 Net Issuance 229.3 148.1 1,467.9 1,144.9

Note: Components may not add to the total due to rounding.

Number of Exchange-Traded Funds by Type



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Total Domestic Equity 2,468 2,402 1,835

Domestic (Broad-Based) 1,977 1,926 1,383

Domestic (Sector/Industry) 491 476 452 Global/International Equity 905 893 825 Hybrid 109 103 101 Bond 883 878 761 Commodities 125 126 119 All 4,490 4,402 3,641

Highlights: Assets of all exchange-traded funds rose in December by $206.70 billion, or 1.6 percent, to $13.37 trillion. Over the past 12 months, ETF assets increased $3.07 trillion, or 29.8 percent. Assets in domestic equity ETFs increased $1.72 trillion since December 2024, and global equity ETF assets rose $682.88 billion during this period. At the end of December 2025, assets of bond funds were $2.24 trillion and hybrid funds were $48.28 billion and commodity funds were $341.90 billion.

During December, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $229.25 billion. In December 2024, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $145.30 billion.

