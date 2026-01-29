ICI Reports ETF Assets and Net Issuance

News provided byInvestment Company Institute
Jan 29, 2026, 15:35 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined assets of the nation's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were $13.37 trillion in December, according to ICI. The Institute's monthly statistical collection also includes the value of shares issued and redeemed by exchange-traded funds.
Statistics contained in the Institute's monthly ETF report have been obtained from information provided to ICI by exchange-traded funds and commodity funds. Commodity funds are listed in the Domestic (Sector/Industry) category.
Assets of Exchange-Traded Funds by Type
Billions of dollars
|
December 2025
|
November 2025
|
December 2024
|
Total Domestic Equity
|
8,609.9
|
8,510.0
|
6,887.0
|
Domestic (Broad-Based)
|
7,645.5
|
7,549.0
|
6,072.2
|
Domestic (Sector/Industry)
|
964.5
|
961.0
|
814.7
|
Global/International Equity
|
2,133.8
|
2,073.0
|
1,451.0
|
Hybrid
|
48.3
|
48.8
|
41.0
|
Bond
|
2,238.9
|
2,219.3
|
1,758.9
|
Commodities
|
341.9
|
315.1
|
167.5
|
All
|
13,372.9
|
13,166.2
|
10,305.4
Note: Components may not add to the total due to rounding.
Value of Shares Issued and Redeemed by All Exchange-Traded Funds
Billions of dollars
|
December 2025
|
November 2025
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Gross Issuance
|
847.9
|
519.4
|
6,211.0
|
5,071.6
|
Gross Redemptions
|
618.6
|
371.3
|
4,743.1
|
3,926.8
|
Net Issuance
|
229.3
|
148.1
|
1,467.9
|
1,144.9
Note: Components may not add to the total due to rounding.
Number of Exchange-Traded Funds by Type
|
December 2025
|
November 2025
|
December 2024
|
Total Domestic Equity
|
2,468
|
2,402
|
1,835
|
Domestic (Broad-Based)
|
1,977
|
1,926
|
1,383
|
Domestic (Sector/Industry)
|
491
|
476
|
452
|
Global/International Equity
|
905
|
893
|
825
|
Hybrid
|
109
|
103
|
101
|
Bond
|
883
|
878
|
761
|
Commodities
|
125
|
126
|
119
|
All
|
4,490
|
4,402
|
3,641
Highlights: Assets of all exchange-traded funds rose in December by $206.70 billion, or 1.6 percent, to $13.37 trillion. Over the past 12 months, ETF assets increased $3.07 trillion, or 29.8 percent. Assets in domestic equity ETFs increased $1.72 trillion since December 2024, and global equity ETF assets rose $682.88 billion during this period. At the end of December 2025, assets of bond funds were $2.24 trillion and hybrid funds were $48.28 billion and commodity funds were $341.90 billion.
During December, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $229.25 billion. In December 2024, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $145.30 billion.
SOURCE Investment Company Institute
