ICI Reports ETF Assets and Net Issuance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined assets of the nation's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were $13.37 trillion in December, according to ICI. The Institute's monthly statistical collection also includes the value of shares issued and redeemed by exchange-traded funds.

Statistics contained in the Institute's monthly ETF report have been obtained from information provided to ICI by exchange-traded funds and commodity funds. Commodity funds are listed in the Domestic (Sector/Industry) category.

Assets of Exchange-Traded Funds by Type
Billions of dollars

December 2025

 November 2025

 December 2024

Total Domestic Equity

8,609.9

8,510.0

6,887.0

Domestic (Broad-Based)

7,645.5

7,549.0

6,072.2

Domestic (Sector/Industry)

964.5

961.0

814.7

Global/International Equity

2,133.8

2,073.0

1,451.0

Hybrid

48.3

48.8

41.0

Bond

2,238.9

2,219.3

1,758.9

Commodities

341.9

315.1

167.5

All

13,372.9

13,166.2

10,305.4

Note: Components may not add to the total due to rounding.

Value of Shares Issued and Redeemed by All Exchange-Traded Funds
Billions of dollars

December 2025

 November 2025

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Gross Issuance

847.9

519.4

6,211.0

5,071.6

Gross Redemptions

618.6

371.3

4,743.1

3,926.8

Net Issuance

229.3

148.1

1,467.9

1,144.9

Note: Components may not add to the total due to rounding.

Number of Exchange-Traded Funds by Type

December 2025

 November 2025

 December 2024

Total Domestic Equity

2,468

2,402

1,835

Domestic (Broad-Based)

1,977

1,926

1,383

Domestic (Sector/Industry)

491

476

452

Global/International Equity

905

893

825

Hybrid

109

103

101

Bond

883

878

761

Commodities

125

126

119

All

4,490

4,402

3,641

Highlights: Assets of all exchange-traded funds rose in December by $206.70 billion, or 1.6 percent, to $13.37 trillion. Over the past 12 months, ETF assets increased $3.07 trillion, or 29.8 percent. Assets in domestic equity ETFs increased $1.72 trillion since December 2024, and global equity ETF assets rose $682.88 billion during this period. At the end of December 2025, assets of bond funds were $2.24 trillion and hybrid funds were $48.28 billion and commodity funds were $341.90 billion.

During December, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $229.25 billion. In December 2024, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $145.30 billion.

