ICI Welcomes Significant Gift to Trump Accounts

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) released the following statement after the announcement of a multi-billion-dollar philanthropic gift benefiting Trump Accounts. The gift announced today will add $250 to accounts for American children already born and is intended to benefit almost 25 million accounts. Created earlier this year through President Trump's signature tax legislation, the accounts will also see the Treasury Department fund $1,000 for all American children born between January 2025 and the close of 2028.

"ICI applauds the significant philanthropic gift announced today to help kickstart Trump Accounts for millions of American children. In a similar fashion, the government contribution for children born in the next several years will set these accounts to a great start and help ensure widespread of adoption of an investing mindset for American families. As Trump accounts are rolled out widely, ICI continues to encourage flexibility in the eligible investments as well as a competitive marketplace of providers. These accounts have great promise, and we are ready to work alongside the White House and Treasury Department so that every American child can secure their financial future."

