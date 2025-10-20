iCIMS Advances AI Innovation with New Sourcing Agent to Discover, Match and Engage Talent Faster

Leading enterprise platform launches its first AI agent, new integrations and customer-inspired enhancements to simplify sourcing and accelerate hiring

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring teams are under growing pressure to move faster, stay aligned and deliver a seamless experience for candidates and managers alike. But when sourcing is repetitive, systems are disconnected and processes are rigid, even the strongest teams can lose momentum. iCIMS, the leading talent acquisition software company trusted by the world's best brands, today announced its Fall Release, led by a new AI Sourcing Agent. The agentic AI-powered tool, available to customers in early access, empowers recruiters to activate intelligent sourcing workflows that find, match and engage top talent, all within the iCIMS platform.

The new AI Sourcing Agent—the first in iCIMS' intelligent network of agents—transforms recruiting by automating talent discovery, matching, and engagement while keeping recruiters and sourcers in control. Talent acquisition teams can activate the agent within iCIMS CXM for specific high-impact roles, surface top candidates, including silver medalists and dormant profiles, and scale outreach using configurable, pre-approved templates. Users save time, maintain consistent brand messaging and connect with the right talent faster.

"Hiring teams need AI that does not just assist—they need it to act," said Eric Connors, chief product officer, iCIMS. "Our latest release delivers on that need, enabling recruiters to focus on high-value work and make hiring decisions with confidence. As we expand our intelligent agent ecosystem, we are committed to helping customers worldwide transform every stage of the hiring journey with responsible development at its core."

The release also introduces iCIMS' firstturnkey integration for customers, a highly requested feature that makes connecting critical systems faster and easier than ever. Hiring teams can launch a seamless integration to JDP's I-9/E-Verify service in just a few clicks, without IT delays or extra approvals. By simplifying setup and reducing reliance on support tickets, teams get up and running quickly, maintain control over their workflows and gain immediate value, all without recurring subscription fees from iCIMS.

Additional customer-inspired enhancements in the iCIMS 2025 Fall Release include:

Smarter, more personalized outreach: Expanded behavior-based campaign logic in iCIMS CXM empowers recruiters to automate and tailor candidate engagement using real-time activity and profile data. Advanced filters and if/then logic help teams precisely target untapped talent, exclude active candidates and deliver highly relevant messages, driving faster, higher-quality connections.

Expanded behavior-based campaign logic in iCIMS CXM empowers recruiters to automate and tailor candidate engagement using real-time activity and profile data. Advanced filters and if/then logic help teams precisely target untapped talent, exclude active candidates and deliver highly relevant messages, driving faster, higher-quality connections. Enhanced experiences and control: Updates to interview scheduling, feedback and profile visibility in iCIMS ATS give recruiters, hiring managers and admins greater flexibility, transparency and control. Embedded profile widgets and centralized insights streamline workflows, reduce bottlenecks and enable smarter, data-driven decisions at every stage of the hiring journey.

Updates to interview scheduling, feedback and profile visibility in iCIMS ATS give recruiters, hiring managers and admins greater flexibility, transparency and control. Embedded profile widgets and centralized insights streamline workflows, reduce bottlenecks and enable smarter, data-driven decisions at every stage of the hiring journey. A more connected ecosystem: Availability of new integrations to the iCIMS Apply Network, including LinkedIn Apply Connect and Veritone Hire. Hiring teams gain full ownership of the apply flow, improve conversion rates and execute a consistent, branded experience across every touchpoint.

Get more details on new AI innovations and capabilities included in the iCIMS Fall Release and request a demo today.

Learn how iCIMS' AI-powered hiring platform can help your organization transform hiring by visiting the iCIMS booth (#B252) this week at UNLEASH World in Paris. Join an in-depth session on how iCIMS is redefining AI in hiring on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 2:10 p.m. CEST on the Innovation Stage.

