ICIMS and Lighthouse Research Find 75% of High-Volume Employers Say AI Reduces Recruiter Workload

Quality of hire is now leadership's top hiring metric as high-volume hiring employers turn to AI, skills-based hiring and automation to identify qualified candidates faster

Research across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, transportation and construction shows where AI is having the greatest impact on high-volume and frontline hiring

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition software provider, today released new research in partnership with Lighthouse Research & Advisory examining how employers are changing their approach to high-volume hiring as hiring demand remains difficult to predict and recruiting teams face pressure to fill critical roles quickly. The report, The New Reality of Frontline Hiring in 2026, surveyed more than 460 talent acquisition professionals across high-volume hiring industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, transportation and construction. The research combines survey findings with proprietary ICIMS labor market data based on hiring activity from thousands of organizations.

The findings reveal a fundamental shift in high-volume recruiting, where employers are no longer focused on simply generating more applicants. They are focused on identifying qualified candidates, improving quality of hire and moving the right candidates through the hiring process faster. At the same time, AI is having real impact on hiring outcomes. Seventy-five percent of surveyed high-volume employers say AI has reduced their recruiting team's workload, and 48% are actively increasing their AI investment based on demonstrated results.

"AI can help recruiters reduce administrative work, focus on qualified talent and keep the hiring process moving." Post this

"For years, the conversation around frontline hiring centered on applicant shortages. Our research shows the challenge is changing," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "High-volume employers need better ways to identify who can actually do the work, move qualified talent through the process faster and make better hiring decisions at scale. The organizations pulling ahead are pairing AI with skills-based hiring to improve both selection quality and hiring speed."

Key Findings: How High-Volume Employers Are Improving Hiring Outcomes

High-volume hiring demand continues to exceed expectations: 42% of high-volume employers said hiring demand exceeded forecasts, putting additional pressure on recruiting teams to move qualified candidates through the hiring process faster.

42% of high-volume employers said hiring demand exceeded forecasts, putting additional pressure on recruiting teams to move qualified candidates through the hiring process faster. Quality of hire is a top priority: 61% of high-volume employers said quality of hire is leadership's most important hiring metric, while 62% said selecting the most capable candidate is their primary recruitment objective.

61% of high-volume employers said quality of hire is leadership's most important hiring metric, while 62% said selecting the most capable candidate is their primary recruitment objective. AI is reducing recruiter workload: 75% of high-volume employers reported that AI has reduced recruiter workload, creating more time for candidate engagement, onboarding and other recruiting priorities. Nearly half (48%) are increasing AI investments based on results they have seen from the technology.

75% of high-volume employers reported that AI has reduced recruiter workload, creating more time for candidate engagement, onboarding and other recruiting priorities. Nearly half (48%) are increasing AI investments based on results they have seen from the technology. Skills-based hiring is gaining importance: High-volume employers ranked skills-based hiring as the number one recruiting priority for the next 12 to 18 months as they look for better ways to evaluate candidates and improve hiring accuracy.

Where AI Is Delivering the Most Value in High-Volume Recruiting

The ICIMS and Lighthouse Research report also found that resume screening, candidate sourcing, interview scheduling and candidate communications are among the areas where high-volume employers report AI is having the greatest impact. Looking ahead, employers are broadening their AI investments beyond speed and efficiency. Compliance, risk and fraud detection rank as the top AI investment priority for high-volume employers over the next 12 to 18 months, followed by resume or profile screening and candidate sourcing.

These capabilities can help organizations automate hiring workflows, improve candidate engagement and move qualified candidates through the hiring process faster, while maintaining human oversight of hiring decisions.

"High-volume hiring has become an efficiency challenge as much as a talent challenge," said Lisa Fiondella, SVP of AI, data and high-volume hiring, ICIMS. "Employers need to fill critical frontline roles quickly and feel confident they are selecting the right people. AI can help recruiters reduce administrative work, focus on qualified talent and keep the hiring process moving."

What the Research Means for High-Volume Employers

The findings point to three priorities for high-volume hiring over the next 12 to 18 months:

Focus on quality of hire. Employers are placing greater emphasis on identifying candidates with the skills and capabilities to succeed in the role rather than generating more applications. Use AI to reduce repetitive recruiting work. Screening, sourcing, scheduling and candidate communications are among the areas where AI can reduce recruiter workload and help move candidates through the hiring process faster. Expand skills-based hiring. As employers question the reliability of resumes and credentials, skills-based approaches can give employers additional signals to evaluate candidate capabilities and make more informed hiring decisions.

Together, these trends signal a new era for high-volume hiring. Employers that once competed primarily to attract enough applicants are now looking for better ways to identify, evaluate and hire quality talent at scale.

ICIMS High Volume Hiring is designed for these environments, bringing candidate engagement, screening, scheduling and hiring workflows together with conversational AI and automation to help employers move qualified talent through the process faster. Earlier this month, ICIMS High Volume Hiring was named "Talent Acquisition Solution of the Year" in the 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards. Selected from hundreds of entries worldwide, the AI-powered solution was recognized for helping employers reduce time-to-fill, lower candidate drop-off and improve the high-volume hiring experience.

For example, one of the world's largest food manufacturers used high-volume hiring technology from Apli, now a part of ICIMS, to streamline candidate screening and interview scheduling across 35 countries with full-funnel, AI-powered candidate experiences. The organization increased qualified candidates by 300%, improved candidate conversion by 4x and created a scalable hiring process for thousands of high-volume roles worldwide.

Download The New Reality of Frontline Hiring in 2026 to explore how high-volume employers are approaching AI adoption, recruiter workload, quality of hire, skills-based hiring and other priorities shaping frontline recruiting.

About the Research

The study was conducted by Lighthouse Research & Advisory in Q1 2026 and includes responses from 463 employers across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, transportation and construction industries. The findings are supplemented by proprietary labor market data from ICIMS, representing hiring activity from thousands of organizations making more than 5 million hires annually.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of users across nearly 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.