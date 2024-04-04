iCIMS Announces iCIMS Next, A Virtual Experience to Empower its Global Community for What's Next in Talent Acquisition

Register for the user conference on May 16 and earn CEU credits

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, announced it will be hosting iCIMS Next, a free virtual conference for customers, on May 16. The new experience – a continuation of the award-winning iCIMS INSPIRE event series – will connect customers around the world for a combination of insights to ignite innovation and hands-on best practices, support and training sessions to maximize the value of iCIMS' AI-powered hiring platform. Attendees will be eligible to earn Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits for approved sessions.

"Our customer community is the driving force behind everything we do, and we're delivering an event specially crafted to address their needs," said Jason Edelboim, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "We've listened to feedback, and we are happy to deliver the content, service and experiences that empower our dedicated users to source and hire smarter in a dynamic talent landscape."

The half-day event will include general session and track breakouts, featuring conversations with iCIMS and external leaders on best practices, product innovations, artificial intelligence, customer success and hiring data insights and analysis. iCIMS staff will also be available for hands-on training and one-on-one tech support to help users get more ROI and better outcomes with iCIMS, as they build and scale their business.

"The iCIMS community is more than just an ecosystem of customers; it's a community of passionate collaborators on the same mission to impact the world through their people," said Diane Fanelli, chief operating officer, iCIMS. "iCIMS Next will connect these passionate talent acquisition professionals and deliver the technology, skills, best practices and knowledge they need to face TA challenges with confidence and adapt to what's next in the future of work."

Register for iCIMS Next to see new innovations and experiences in iCIMS, connect with industry experts and take your organization's talent acquisition outcomes to the next level.

