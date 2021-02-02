iCIMS Announces New Chief Revenue Officer for the Next Phase of Growth

The experienced enterprise technology executive is poised to accelerate the company's global growth trajectory. Tweet this

"Pat joins us at a pivotal time when we have the opportunity to enable employers to thrive while they transform their workforces for the new world or work," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "Pat brings the global enterprise technology leadership, knowledge, and passion we need to drive results for our customers and cement iCIMS as the undisputed leader in talent acquisition."

"As companies across all industries leverage technology to radically transform their businesses, building the very best workforce has evolved from being an important business activity to a strategic imperative," said Bakey. "You simply cannot realize the benefits of transformation unless you are simultaneously attracting and enabling the very best talent. As the market leader, iCIMS offers the most advanced talent platform to ensure our customers achieve their ambitious objectives and long-term success."

For more information on iCIMS, visit www.icims.com or visit the company's career site to explore other open roles at careers.icims.com.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

[email protected]

908-947-6572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.icims.com

