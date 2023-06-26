iCIMS Delivers New Capabilities to Help Recruiting Teams Increase Productivity and Boost the Candidate Experience

Dynamic, AI-powered career pathing tool empowers internal talent to grow within the organization

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS announced new capabilities in its 2023 Summer Release that deliver more control over the candidate experience and increased productivity for recruiters, while also empowering internal talent with new features to help them navigate and explore potential career paths.

"With growing resource constraints and a tight labor market, employers can't afford to miss out on the right candidates or lose their existing talent," said Al Smith, chief technology officer. "New innovations in the iCIMS Talent Cloud, including intelligent and dynamic career path recommendations, will help organizations enhance internal mobility and advancement initiatives."

The iCIMS 2023 Summer Release empowers talent teams to:

  • Create better experiences with more compelling career sites. Talent teams can now easily edit and manage content on their iCIMS Career Site with a new content management system (CMS). An intuitive drag-and-drop visual editor makes it fast and simple for users to change career site content on the fly, meaning talent teams can continuously optimize performance and maximize candidate engagement.
  • Retain talent by accelerating career development. According to a new iCIMS survey, 64% of job seekers expect to discuss their career path with their manager more than once a year. The new dynamic career pathing tool in iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace can help, giving employees more visibility and awareness into where and how they can grow within their organization. Now, employees can:
    • Receive tailored career path recommendations powered by iCIMS Talent Cloud AI. By analyzing information like current role, job history, skills profile and market data, the new tool can suggest roles that exist within the organization's job taxonomy.
    • Search and select roles for a career path that aligns with their aspirations and interests.
    • Get a clear understanding of the skills they have, as well as the ones they need to develop, to qualify for roles that become available in the future.
    • Save and bookmark their career paths to help enrich career discussions with managers and HR.
  • Enhance productivity with consolidated job views. The new, unified job overview in iCIMS ATS consolidates important open job information — like top candidate sources and a quick view into candidates requiring special outreach — all in one place so recruiters can quickly take action and fill jobs faster. Candidate screening is also made easier with an improved, embedded experience for reference checks that brings results from SkillSurvey Post-Hire directly into the iCIMS ATS.
  • Deliver deeper insights with expanded analytics. iCIMS Offer and iCIMS Onboard data are now available in iCIMS Advanced Analytics, providing talent teams with even more insight into hiring effectiveness within one enhanced data feed.

Explore more new capabilities and features in the iCIMS 2023 Summer Release. Get a demo to see how iCIMS can help accelerate and streamline hiring and mobility processes with its wide range of AI-powered, best-in-class software.

About iCIMS, Inc.  
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com

