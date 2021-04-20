iCIMS Enhances AI-Enabled, Consumer-Like Experiences to Help Recruiters Accelerate and Simplify Hiring and Improve Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

iCIMS is unifying experiences within the talent cloud and providing new and enhanced capabilities. Tweet this

Automatically identify ideal candidates with intelligent talent matching : The new talent match capabilities in iCIMS ATS provide a simpler, faster way for recruiters to deliver best-fit talent to hiring managers. After identifying an ideal candidate based on required skills and experience for a role, iCIMS automatically recommends best-fit candidates, leveraging AI, to reduce manual efforts and unconscious bias.

: The new talent match capabilities in iCIMS ATS provide a simpler, faster way for recruiters to deliver best-fit talent to hiring managers. After identifying an ideal candidate based on required skills and experience for a role, iCIMS automatically recommends best-fit candidates, leveraging AI, to reduce manual efforts and unconscious bias. Improve candidate visibility and insight with the Dynamic Candidate Profile : Following the introduction of the Dynamic Candidate Profile earlier this year, iCIMS now offers expanded capabilities to provide HR and talent leaders with actionable insight into candidates, while improving the experience. Hiring teams can now use the new 'quick view' to see how a candidate is engaging with their company, and can easily view and initiate new email, text, and chat communications with iCIMS Text Engagement and iCIMS CRM.

: Following the introduction of the Dynamic Candidate Profile earlier this year, iCIMS now offers expanded capabilities to provide HR and talent leaders with actionable insight into candidates, while improving the experience. Hiring teams can now use the new 'quick view' to see how a candidate is engaging with their company, and can easily view and initiate new email, text, and chat communications with iCIMS Text Engagement and iCIMS CRM. Build a more equitable hiring process with new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) analytics : Talent teams can now explore where historically underrepresented candidates are dropping off in the hiring process, view candidates by stage by their self-identified race, ethnicity and gender to understand where more inclusive measures need to be implemented and set goals for each hiring stage. The DEI analytics are available to US-based customers interested in participating in iCIMS' Early Access Program, with general availability for all customers coming in the summer.

: Talent teams can now explore where historically underrepresented candidates are dropping off in the hiring process, view candidates by stage by their self-identified race, ethnicity and gender to understand where more inclusive measures need to be implemented and set goals for each hiring stage. The DEI analytics are available to US-based customers interested in participating in iCIMS' Early Access Program, with general availability for all customers coming in the summer. Differentiate offer letters and welcome talent with enhanced video storytelling and engagement: Employers can reimagine the digital offer and onboarding experience with employee-generated video content through iCIMS Video Studio, which integrates into iCIMS' offer, onboarding, CRM and career sites solutions. Hiring managers and team members can create videos to stand out in a competitive labor market and initiate a sense of belonging and authentically help hires get excited to join the team.

"The pandemic has brought a new standard of talent acquisition that requires flexible and adaptable consumer-grade user experiences to meet automated, yet authentic, engagement with candidates and employees," said Chirag Mehta, chief product officer at iCIMS. "The iCIMS Talent Cloud empowers recruiters and hiring managers to accelerate virtual hiring, and deliver on building a holistic diversity, equity and inclusion journey for candidates, all within a unified, future-proof AI-driven platform."

"Every technology that employers buy must feel useful and important as a tool for getting work done," world-renowned industry analyst, Josh Bersin, noted in his recent report, HR Technologies 2021: The Definitive Guide. When speaking to the consistent global growth, maturity and stability of iCIMS, Bersin continued, "This again points out that best-of-breed technologies run by innovation-oriented vendors can do very well" noting that iCIMS is the largest ATS platform in the world.

More information on iCIMS' products and capabilities are available here. All interested talent leaders can register for the webinar on May 20 to learn more about iCIMS' AI-enabled experiences for talent and recruiters, modern ways to personalize and accelerate virtual hiring and innovations to deliver on DEI initiatives.

